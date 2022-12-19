In Ateneo swan song, Kouame wins UAAP Finals MVP

MANILA, Philippines — Ange Kouame ended his career with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the sweetest way possible — with a UAAP championship and the Finals MVP plum.

His first in the three championships he won with Ateneo, Kouame was named the best player of the series as he normed 17.7 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game.

In the Game Three clincher, he finished with 19 points, 12 boards, one assist and four blocks.

Kouame provided clutch plays in the endgame against UP, as an and-one conversion and a crucial block on Carl Tamayo kept Ateneo ahead by eight, 70-62, with 1:15 ticks left in the ball game.

While UP's Harold Alarcon had some late-game heroics of his own, Kouame and the Blue Eagles were able to hold down the fort and return the crown to Katipunan.

"Ateneo, this is for you!" the Gilas big man exclaimed during his on-court interview.

This is Kouame's first Finals MVP citation after his former teammate Thirdy Ravena netted all Finals MVP plums in the three straight championships by the Blue Eagles from Season 80 to Season 82.

Kouame played four seasons with the Blue Eagles. He is no longer eligible to play next season due to his age.

The Blue Eagles have won four of the last five championships in UAAP men's basketball.