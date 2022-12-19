World Cup finals analysis: Sublime game plan, twice a comeback, and a shootout

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (center) holds up the FIFA World Cup Trophy as he celebrates with teammates winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Argentina is once more FIFA World Cup winner. Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup, Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate to lead Albiceleste to a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout after both his country and France were level at 3-3 after 120 minutes of football.

Messi scored two goals, including making good on Argentina’s first penalty of the shootout.

Argentina looked like they would romp to the title when they dominated possession and attacks early in the game. In fact, they looked like they were going to coast to a 2-0 win with goals scored by Messi via penalty in the 23rd minute and an Angel di Maria strike in the 36th minute. France had nothing to offer. That is until the 80th minute when in 90 seconds, they scored twice to seize the game via a pair of Kylian Mbappe goals.

Argentina’s game plan hinged on pressuring France. They knew that Anton Griezmann was instrumental in getting France’s attack going.

They took out Les Bleu’s midfield by throwing two or three defenders on whoever had the ball. France’s insistence on not making quick passes and just dribbling the ball.

It did not help that Theo Hernandez’ 1v1 skills leave much to be desired. Hence, back passing that stalled their attack. The pressure forced errant passes that Albiceleste picked off and led to their early goals.

And for the first time in decades, France is the only team not to get a shot off in the first half of a finals match. They are able to get past the midfield line but cannot get any balls inside the box much less take a shot.

The 1v1 skills of many Argentine players, from Messi, di Maria, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexi Mac Allister, gave France fits. Later in the first half, France began to throw multiple defenders on di Maria when he got to the final third and this helped.

Argentina stuck to a 4-3-3 on offense and defense, although they would send an extra man upfront to make sure that France’s attack would further slow down. This forced Mbappe to slide down back to get the ball and create. We could see that on several occasions, it was Mbappe supplying the cross inside the box to teammates.

I was surprised that Ibrahim Konate, who had played well in France’s two previous matches and had been spectacular on defense, was on the bench. Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Hernandez chose a terrible time to forget their games.

The introduction of Marcus Thuram and Kingsley Coman had an effect on the game of Les Bleus. They began to move the ball upfield. Although the second goal came from a long ball.

I thought that there were two moves on each side’s part that would affect their matches. France subbed out Griezmann and later, Di Maria went out for Marcos Acuña, who didn’t offer much. Well, at least for the remainder of regulation.

However, prior to Griezmann going out, he began a link up with Hernandez that was starting to cause Argentina problems down the left. Then minutes after, Hernandez is taken out of the match for Eduardo Camavinga.

While I agree with the latter sub, I disagree with the Griezmann one.

With Argentina now boxed in their own half, the French made their move and were able to equalize.

When it went to 2-2, I wondered if France would seize the game as Messi no doubt was wondering if the ghosts of Rome and Anfield were back to haunt him (referring to Barcelona’s losses in the Champions League where they spotted huge leads to AS Roma and Liverpool before losing).

At this stage, de Paul was a non-factor and Argentina was shell-shocked. What was once an organized defense now had holes in them. However, Les Bleus could not take advantage of it. Kolo Muani should have done better with his 90+4 shot but it went straight to the keeper Emiliano Martinez.

In extra time, France looked a bit shambolic and Messi took advantage of a rebound to hit the ball to the back of the net. Just when it seemed that Argentina would win it all, they were whistled for a handball, which Mbappe seized with a penalty.

If anything, it is tough to maintain full discipline for a match that has gone on for over 120 minutes. It becomes about who can exploit the other’s mistakes.

However, in a penalty shootout, Coman’s missed penalty was shocking. For one, Coman has only taken one penalty in his career although he made good on it.

Not so for Tchouameni, who has not taken any at all.

This was where France missed players like Griezmann (who has scored 18 penalties but missed 11), Karim Benzema (who was on the squad but did not suit up and cut off communication with the coaching staff after feuding with Didier Deschamps), and Olivier Giroud.

Unlike Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, who made sure all his penalty takers were on the pitch.