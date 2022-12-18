Plana, Ng clinch Chairmanâ€™s Cup top honors

^

Plana, Ng clinch Chairman’s Cup top honors

Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 12:42pm
MANILA, Philippines — Jun Plana kept the men’s overall low gross crown with a two-under 70 while Reese Ng matched par 72 to reign in the women’s side of the Chairman’s Charity Cup at the Legends and Masters courses of the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite Saturday.

But it was Shigeyuki Masutomi who drove home with the biggest prize in the two-day tournament as he won the Mitsubishi Xpander GLS 1.5G 2WD AT during the grand raffle draw at Southwoods Veranda. He tied for 24th in Seniors III with 34 points from a gross 90 but took the coveted prize, courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors Phils. and Alpine Motors Corp.-Fuso Carmona.

Other top raffle winners were Victor Tanjuatco (Southeast Asia cruise for 2, including round trip MNL-SIN-MNL tickets, courtesy of Royal Caribbean International and Baron Travel Phils); Jong Yun Lee (Villa Accommodation with food and beverages for 10 persons, courtesy of Newport World Resorts); and Willy Princesa (Round-trip Business class tickets for 2 from Manila to any Asia Regional destinations, courtesy of Starlux Airlines).

Plana, who led Southwoods’ victory in the Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio recently, also captured the overall low gross trophy in 2019 before the host club’s premier Members/Sponsors-Guests event took a hiatus due to pandemic. His two-under card was also worth 38 points under the Individual Net Stableford scoring system.

Anthony See finished second with a 73 while Joseph Tambunting shot a 74 for third in the event backed by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company, Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air, Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Co.

Ng, on the other hand, dominated the ladies side with her even-par card worth 36 gross points, with Kristine Sison finishing second with 84 for 24 gross points while Aimee Lee put in an 87 worth 23 points for third overall.

Raul Magpantay nailed the seniors low gross trophy with a 73 and 35 gross points, while Judson Eustaquio topped the Guests/Sponsors division with 73 and a net 68.

Other division winners were Nolan Enriquez (41 points, Men’s I), Paul Mo (42 points, Men's II), Anthony Cortez (44 points, Men’s III), Amb. Shambu Kumaran (41 points, Men’s IV via lower handicap), Third Escaño (39 points, Seniors I), Fred dela Cruz (42 points, Seniors II), Gus Molina (42 points, Seniors III), Felix Cortez (44 points, Seniors IV via best backnine score), Aimee Lee (33 points, Ladies I via lower handicap), Alice Liang (38 points, Ladies II), and Kristine Sison (42 points, Ladies III).

The runners-up were Anthony See (40 points, Men’s I), Gerard de Castro (40 points, Men’s II), Tomas Yap (39 points, Men’s III via lower handicap), Jojo Lee (41 points, Men’s IV via lower handicap), Enrico del Rosario (38 points, Seniors I via countback), Hector Villanueva (40 points, Seniors II), Arnold Clavio (41 points, Seniors III via lower handicap), Manolo Agojo (44 points, Seniors IV), Vicky Herrera (33 points, Ladies I), Stephanie Yap (37 points, Ladies II), Maritess Castillo (42 points, Ladies III) and Jay Escuadro (gross 76, net 68, Sponsors/Guests).

The event’s hole-in-one sponsors were Mitsubishi Motors, Gran Sportivo, Newport World Resorts, Srixon and the Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel while the other backers were Abomar Equipment Sales Corp. (Gold sponsor), Hydrotech Irrigation & General Services, Le Chef, Inc., MRT Development Corp. and Suzuki Clubfitter (Silver) and BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management Corp., Escala Tagaytay Hotel, Federal Management & Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, GG&A Clubshares, G&W Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialists, Inc., Manila Southwoods Manor, Srixon, Puma, Cobra.

