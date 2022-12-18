^

UP to share findings, recommendations on officiating with UAAP after Season 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 10:59am
UP to share findings, recommendations on officiating with UAAP after Season 85
UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde interacts with one of the officials in Game Two of the UAAP Finals between UP and Ateneo at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Wednesday, December 14
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons have announced they will be sharing results and recommendations of its analytics and video team (a-team) with the UAAP with regards to the league's officiating, the team announced on Saturday.

In the interest of making the games "fairer and more competitive" for all member-schools, UP hopes that their team's work will help the league have "better officiated games" moving forward.

"I think it is fair to say that all of us in the league believe that there is always room for improvement in the way our games are officiated." said UP team manager Agaton Uvero, a lawyer.

"We have exciting, fast-paced, and physical games, and we acknowledge that officiating these can be challenging. That is why we hope the UAAP can be open to the recommendations of our a-team so that we can have better officiated games in the future. Even basketball leagues abroad consistently reviews how their games are officiated, and they regularly revisit their rules to find ways to improve their league. We should be open to doing the same." he added.

The recommendations are set to be formally submitted to the UAAP after the end of UAAP Season 85, per the team, to "not put undue pressure on league officials and referees". 

According to Uvero, some of the findings of the team included inconsistencies in the amount of physicality allowed from game to game, parameters involved in allowing a coach to interact with game officials or opposing players, bench decorum guidelines, and factors determining unsportsmanlike fouls, among others.

"Fans of the game know that consistency in the application of the rules is the foundation of fairness. You cannot blame them for shouting at the refs when they see their team called for fouls for minimal contact, while other players get away with dirty plays," said Uvero. 

But the lawyer emphasized the need to take a "productive, proactive approach" to improve the league's officiating.

"It should also be incumbent upon us to propose ways to address the officiating issues we have observed." he said.

UP is also putting forward a transparent and regular review of game officials. They also recommend the league to automatically review video footage after a game so it can either rescind or levy penalties on erring players and coaches.

Uvero pointed out that "the referees cannot catch everything the video cameras do. So if certain players are observed on video to have committed unsportsmanlike actions on the court, they can be sanctioned."

"If the UAAP values sportsmanlike behavior, no one should be allowed to get away with dirty plays."

On Monday, the UP Fighting Maroons engage in a do-or-die battle with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game Three of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals.

The Fighting Maroons are seeking back-to-back titles while Ateneo while attempt to reclaim the crown for their fourth championship in the last five seasons.

