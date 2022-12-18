History, Immortality staked at World Cup Finals between France, Argentina

This combination of file photos created on December 16, 2022, shows Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022; and France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe in Doha on December 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — It's France against Argentina for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, Kylian Mbappe versus Lionel Messi in the finals set Sunday.

France is seeking to become the first repeat World Cup champions since Brazil from 1958 and 1962 while Argentina, like their foes, is looking for their third title overall — but their first since 1986.

With a win, Mbappe, although still very young, can place himself in line for the title of "Greatest Of All Time" ("GOAT"). And while many consider Messi already the "GOAT", the one argument against him is not winning the World Cup.

A loss Sunday can still taint it in the way it does laterally for American basketball star LeBron James as he has more losses than wins in the NBA Finals.

It is funny how so much can ride on a game. Or perhaps, a country.

Qatar, derided in some quarters for “not deserving to host the World Cup” and on another hand, being said to have had “the best World Cup ever” said by no less than FIFA President Gianni Infantino, looks to have their crowning glory.

Indeed, Qatar will go down as one of the best as there weren’t only the upsets galore, but the manner in which they were produced.

There are all-time classic matches, and the swan song for many of football’s greatest.

In all likelihood, Qatar will be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup alongside his esteemed compatriot Angel di Maria while Olivier Giroud will be donning his last shirt for Les Bleus.

Croatia’s Luka Modric already bid goodbye with a bronze medal finish Saturday with a 2-1 win over Morocco that saw their best ever finish in the World Cup.

Others who did not make it were Uruguay’s Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani who will end their nation’s Golden Generation as Diego Forlan bid adieu in 2018 in Russia.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was kept on the bench rather ingloriously and wrongly in their final match while teammate, Pepe, also now done, was on the pitch.

Germany’s Manuel Neuer never got out of the group stages for the second consecutive World Cup.

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski will hang up his international boots after Qatar. The prolific scorer scored only two goals in his two World Cup appearances.

His team got out of the group stage only once — in Qatar — and his consolation was he scored a goal in his final appearance.

Spain’s Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the last two links from Spain’s 2010 World Cup champion team, look to be done as well as the younger generation takes over.

Lastly, there’s Brazil captain Thiago Silva who has had a great career winning honors for his club and country. He will try to put away the hurt of Brazil coming up short in these last three World Cups, including Rio in 2014 that was painful than the others.

And that pain is something Messi’s Argentina and Mbappe’s Brazil will try to avoid.

The latter can still play in two or possibly three more World Cups. But for the former, this is his last and you can be sure he will bring it all to the plate.

France versus Argentina for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup will be televised on World Cup TV on Skycable as well as the TapGO TV streaming application Sunday, 11 p.m.