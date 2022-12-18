^

Sports

History, Immortality staked at World Cup Finals between France, Argentina

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 10:00am
History, Immortality staked at World Cup Finals between France, Argentina
This combination of file photos created on December 16, 2022, shows Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022; and France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe in Doha on December 4, 2022.
FRANCK FIFE, JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — It's France against Argentina for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, Kylian Mbappe versus Lionel Messi in the finals set Sunday. 

France is seeking to become the first repeat World Cup champions since Brazil from 1958 and 1962 while Argentina, like their foes, is looking for their third title overall — but their first since 1986.

With a win, Mbappe, although still very young, can place himself in line for the title of "Greatest Of All Time" ("GOAT"). And while many consider Messi already the "GOAT", the one argument against him is not winning the World Cup. 

A loss Sunday can still taint it in the way it does laterally for American basketball star LeBron James as he has more losses than wins in the NBA Finals. 

It is funny how so much can ride on a game. Or perhaps, a country.

Qatar, derided in some quarters for “not deserving to host the World Cup” and on another hand, being said to have had “the best World Cup ever” said by no less than FIFA President Gianni Infantino, looks to have their crowning glory.

Indeed, Qatar will go down as one of the best as there weren’t only the upsets galore, but the manner in which they were produced. 

There are all-time classic matches, and the swan song for many of football’s greatest.

In all likelihood, Qatar will be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup alongside his esteemed compatriot Angel di Maria while Olivier Giroud will be donning his last shirt for Les Bleus.

Croatia’s Luka Modric already bid goodbye with a bronze medal finish Saturday with a 2-1 win over Morocco that saw their best ever finish in the World Cup.

Others who did not make it were Uruguay’s Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani who will end their nation’s Golden Generation as Diego Forlan bid adieu in 2018 in Russia. 

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was kept on the bench rather ingloriously and wrongly in their final match while teammate, Pepe, also now done, was on the pitch. 

Germany’s Manuel Neuer never got out of the group stages for the second consecutive World Cup.

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski will hang up his international boots after Qatar. The prolific scorer scored only two goals in his two World Cup appearances. 

His team got out of the group stage only once — in Qatar — and his consolation was he scored a goal in his final appearance. 

Spain’s Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the last two links from Spain’s 2010 World Cup champion team, look to be done as well as the younger generation takes over.

Lastly, there’s Brazil captain Thiago Silva who has had a great career winning honors for his club and country. He will try to put away the hurt of Brazil coming up short in these last three World Cups, including Rio in 2014 that was painful than the others.

And that pain is something Messi’s Argentina and Mbappe’s Brazil will try to avoid. 

The latter can still play in two or possibly three more World Cups. But for the former, this is his last and you can be sure he will bring it all to the plate.

France versus Argentina for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup will be televised on World Cup TV on Skycable as well as the TapGO TV streaming application Sunday, 11 p.m.

FIFA WORLD CUP

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dragons on the cusp

Dragons on the cusp

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Bay Area is a win away from advancing to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-7 Finals but coach Brian Goorjian is aware...
Sports
fbtw
Football&rsquo;s holy grail

Football’s holy grail

11 hours ago
Lionel Messi is hoping to crown his stellar career by leading Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday but Kylian Mbappe’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Badminton Open slated

Philippine Badminton Open slated

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Badminton Open is making a comeback next year in style, introducing the country’s first official ranking...
Sports
fbtw
A talk with San Miguel import Devon Scott

A talk with San Miguel import Devon Scott

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
San Miguel's Devon Scott sat down with us before the best-of-5 semis.
Sports
fbtw
Plana sizzles at Southwoods

Plana sizzles at Southwoods

11 hours ago
Jun Plana flashed top form with a two-under 70 as he poised for a title repeat in the men’s overall championship while...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup

Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup

1 hour ago
Orsic's terrific curling strike late in the first half ensured Croatia took home the bronze medal, the 11th World Cup in a...
Sports
fbtw
Heat rally to beat Spurs in NBA Mexico City game

Heat rally to beat Spurs in NBA Mexico City game

1 hour ago
A sellout crowd of over 20,000 turned out at Mexico City Arena, where the Spurs seized the initiative with a 19-0 first-quarter...
Sports
fbtw
History, Immortality staked at World Cup Finals between France, Argentina

History, Immortality staked at World Cup Finals between France, Argentina

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
France is seeking to become the first repeat World Cup champions since Brazil from 1958 and 1962 while Argentina, like their...
Sports
fbtw
Barquin stuns Anasta; Arcilla, Pague coast to quarters in Naga

Barquin stuns Anasta; Arcilla, Pague coast to quarters in Naga

1 hour ago
Top seed Johnny Arcilla and No. 2 Jose Maria Pague stayed on collision course with a pair of straight-set victories, so did...
Sports
fbtw

NCAA crown at stake in Antipolo showdown

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Destiny will be calling for either St. Benilde or Letran today when they fight it out one last time for the NCAA Season 98 basketball title at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with