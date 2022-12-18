NBL: Sotto dazzles in first season start as Adelaide routs Brisbane

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto made sure to make the most of his first start of the 2022-23 NBL season as he set the tone for the Adelaide 36ers in their 108-77 rout of the Brisbane Bullets at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

Sotto, whose playing time has been sporadic for the 36ers, secured himself into the starting lineup for the first time this season and uncorked 13 points, eight assists, one assist, and a block.

The Filipino big man's presence in the beginning of the game helped the home team zoom to an early double digit lead, 28-11, which they held on to for the easy victory.

Robert Franks paced the six 36ers in double digit scoring with 25 points, six boards, three dimes, and three steals. Antonius Cleveland added 20 markers, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Anthony Drmic contirbuted 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc as Sunday Dech and Nick Marshall added 10 markers each as well.

Marshall was the one to score on a layup for Adelaide's final shot that pushed their lead to 33 points, 108-75, with 1:09 left in the game.

Adelaide sizzled as they shot 53% from the field and made 12 threes out of its 27 attempts. They snapped their three game skid to rise to a 7-8 record for the year.

Jason Cadee led Brisbane in the losing effort with 18 points.

The 36ers hope to build on the momentum when they face the Tasmania JackJumpers on Monday still at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.