^

Sports

NBL: Sotto dazzles in first season start as Adelaide routs Brisbane

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 9:48am
NBL: Sotto dazzles in first season start as Adelaide routs Brisbane
Kai Sotto
Instagram / Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto made sure to make the most of his first start of the 2022-23 NBL season as he set the tone for the Adelaide 36ers in their 108-77 rout of the Brisbane Bullets at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

Sotto, whose playing time has been sporadic for the 36ers, secured himself into the starting lineup for the first time this season and uncorked 13 points, eight assists, one assist, and a block.

The Filipino big man's presence in the beginning of the game helped the home team zoom to an early double digit lead, 28-11, which they held on to for the easy victory.

Robert Franks paced the six 36ers in double digit scoring with 25 points, six boards, three dimes, and three steals. Antonius Cleveland added 20 markers, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Anthony Drmic contirbuted 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc as Sunday Dech and Nick Marshall added 10 markers each as well.

Marshall was the one to score on a layup for Adelaide's final shot that pushed their lead to 33 points, 108-75, with 1:09 left in the game.

Adelaide sizzled as they shot 53% from the field and made 12 threes out of its 27 attempts. They snapped their three game skid to rise to a 7-8 record for the year.

Jason Cadee led Brisbane in the losing effort with 18 points.

The 36ers hope to build on the momentum when they face the Tasmania JackJumpers on Monday still at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

BASKETBALL

KAI SOTTO

NBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dragons on the cusp

Dragons on the cusp

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Bay Area is a win away from advancing to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-7 Finals but coach Brian Goorjian is aware...
Sports
fbtw
Football&rsquo;s holy grail

Football’s holy grail

11 hours ago
Lionel Messi is hoping to crown his stellar career by leading Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday but Kylian Mbappe’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Badminton Open slated

Philippine Badminton Open slated

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Badminton Open is making a comeback next year in style, introducing the country’s first official ranking...
Sports
fbtw
A talk with San Miguel import Devon Scott

A talk with San Miguel import Devon Scott

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
San Miguel's Devon Scott sat down with us before the best-of-5 semis.
Sports
fbtw
Plana sizzles at Southwoods

Plana sizzles at Southwoods

11 hours ago
Jun Plana flashed top form with a two-under 70 as he poised for a title repeat in the men’s overall championship while...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup

Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup

1 hour ago
Orsic's terrific curling strike late in the first half ensured Croatia took home the bronze medal, the 11th World Cup in a...
Sports
fbtw
Heat rally to beat Spurs in NBA Mexico City game

Heat rally to beat Spurs in NBA Mexico City game

1 hour ago
A sellout crowd of over 20,000 turned out at Mexico City Arena, where the Spurs seized the initiative with a 19-0 first-quarter...
Sports
fbtw
History, Immortality staked at World Cup Finals between France, Argentina

History, Immortality staked at World Cup Finals between France, Argentina

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
France is seeking to become the first repeat World Cup champions since Brazil from 1958 and 1962 while Argentina, like their...
Sports
fbtw
Barquin stuns Anasta; Arcilla, Pague coast to quarters in Naga

Barquin stuns Anasta; Arcilla, Pague coast to quarters in Naga

1 hour ago
Top seed Johnny Arcilla and No. 2 Jose Maria Pague stayed on collision course with a pair of straight-set victories, so did...
Sports
fbtw

NCAA crown at stake in Antipolo showdown

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Destiny will be calling for either St. Benilde or Letran today when they fight it out one last time for the NCAA Season 98 basketball title at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with