FEU bests UP for PFF Women's Cup crown; Kaya takes bronze

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 9:26am
The FEU Lady Tamaraws
Facebook / PFF Women's League

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University ruled the PFF Women's Cup in its first edition since the pandemic after beating the University of the Philippines, 2-nil, in the final at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona on Saturday.

FEU, who drubbed Tuloy FC in the semifinals, took the early lead off of a Lylhanie Cayabyab goal in just the 17th minute.

Lyka Jane Cuenco then added the insurance goal at the death to assure the Tamaraws of the victory in the all-UAAP championship.

FEU thus gives former national team head coach Let Dimzon another notch in her career with the Women's Cup chip.

The Diliman booters, meanwhile, settled for 2nd place after their shock semifinals win over Kaya FC-Iloilo in the semifinals that went into penalty shootout, 5-4.

Kaya took the other place in the podium as they nipped Tuloy in the battle for third also on Saturday, 1-0.

Sheen Nicole Ramores netted the match's only goal at the 83rd minute to push Kaya ahead late.

The PFF Women's Cup returned after a years-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 threat as the Philippines' maiden appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup looms next year.

