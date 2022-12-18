^

Beermen in do-or-die situation

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
December 18, 2022 | 12:00am
June Mar Fajardo
MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer better bring back the “Beeracle” magic of old against going-for-the-kill Bay Area.

Or else, it’s goodbye PBA Commissioner’s Cup title repeat for the Beermen.

The Dragons hold the embattled defending champions in a chokehold in their best-of-five semifinal series, 2-0, and are poised to finish it off in today’s Game 3 at the PhilSports Arena.

But despite their dire predicament brought about by a 103-102 heartbreaker and 114-95 blowout, the proud charges of Leo Austria have no intention of giving up the fight.

“Medyo mahirap, pero laban lang,” said forward Vic Manuel, who returned from ITB injury with a nine-point performance in 10 minutes in Game 2. “May chance pa naman. Hindi pa naman kami out. May laro pa.”

Ace guard Chris Ross, a vital cog of SMB’s epic triumphs of the past, stressed it still could be done.

“We gotta get back to playing the ball we’ve been playing. In Game 2, we were putting our energy in the wrong places, we’re not focusing on things we need to do to beat this team ‘coz they’re a really good team. We’re a really good team also but we’re not doing the things we need to win the ball game,” he said.

For the Dragons, the opportunity to clinch a finals ticket in the 4:30 p.m. encounter via a sweep of the mighty Beermen is too good an opportunity to pass up.

“We want to do everything we can to win when we can,” said Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. “I’m not thinking sweep but I’m just thinking the next game, try to win it and keep the momentum going.”

The Dragons are on track to become the first foreign guest team to win it all since Nicolas Stoodley triumphed in 1980.

“We got an opportunity to do something special and we want to make sure we leave no rock unturned right from the coaching, recovery and playing standpoints,” Goorjian said.

Meanwhile, entangled rivals Magnolia and Ginebra battle for control in their “Manila Clasico” side of the Final Four at 6:45 p.m.

The Hotshots struck back after the Gin Kings’ 87-84 opening win with a 96-95 nail-biter last Friday to avoid a 2-nil disadvantage and instead transform this dispute into a race-to-two.

