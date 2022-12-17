^

Ravena sizzles as San-En breaks slump; injury bug plagues Pinoy imports in B. League

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 5:58pm
Ravena sizzles as San-En breaks slump; injury bug plagues Pinoy imports in B. League
Thirdy Ravena
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:14 p.m.) — Thirdy Ravena helped his San-En NeoPhoenix finally barge back into the win column as they trumped the Kyoto Hannaryz, 92-85, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium on Saturday.

Ravena provided solid contributions from the bench as he finished with 15 points, six boards, five assists, and a steal as San-En arrested their eight-game skid and improved their record to 9-11.

Ravena was one of five players who finished in double-digit scoring for San-En who were revitalized by the return of former league MVP Kosuke Kanamaru.

Ryusei Sasaki paced San-En with 18 points and eight assists while Isaiah Hicks added 17 markers, seven boards, and three dimes.

Meanwhile, Kyoto Filipino import Matthew Wright missed the game due to a sprained ankle and was absent from what would've been his first matchup against Ravena.

Elsewhere, Justine Baltazar was deactivated by Hiroshima Dragonflies as they routed the Levanga Hokkaido, 112-87.

Hiroshima won their fourth straight game to climb to 16-4 while Hokkaido came crashing to 5-15.

Levanga's Dwight Ramos continues to miss games — now absent for the last nine contests — due to his own sprained ankle.

Bobby Ray Parks, meanwhile, continues to recover from a concussion as he watched from the sidelines Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 85-79 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Nagoya won five of its last six games to improve to 15-5. 

Kiefer Ravena, for his part, was not deployed as the Shiga Lakes as he nurses a leg injury as they fell to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 72-65.

Shiga absorbed its 3rd straight loss and remains near the bottom of the B. League standings at 4-16.

Over in B2, Kobe Paras chipped in off of the bench to help the Atiri Chiba win their sixth straight game, beating the Nishinomiya Storks, 75-74.

Paras finished with seven points, one rebound, one steal, and two blocks for the 17-5 Chiba.

Jordan Heading's 13 points, meanwhile, were not enough as the Nagasaki Velca fell to the Saga Ballooners, 102-94.

Heading added two rebounds, three assists, and one steal as the Velca's 6-game win streak was halted. They fell to 15-7 for the year.

In the last game of the day, Roosevelt Adams could not help the Kagawa Five Arrows return to the win column over the Bambitious Nara, 96-85.

Adams struggled from the field as he went 2-of-12 shooting, finishing with nine points. He did, however, grab 12 rebounds, and had one assist, and one block in the losing effort.

The Five Arrows thus fell to 8-14.

