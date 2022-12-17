^

Abando, Anyang end two-game slump in KBL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 5:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando came up big for the Anyang KGC as they halted their skid with an 89-77 win over the Suwon KT SonicBoom in the 2022-23 KBL season at Suwon KT Arena on Saturday.

Abando went 3-of-5 from distance to finish with 15 points, three boards, and one assist.

The Gilas forward also made his presence felt on defense as he finished with four blocks -- including an emphatic denial on Ha Yoon-gi in the third salvo.

Omari Spellman paced Anyang anew with 22 points on four triples, to go along with eight boards, and four assists.

Byun Jun-hyung also shot three triples for 21 points, seven dimes, three boards, and two blocks.

Hot shooting from Anyang helped them end a two-game slump and improve to a 16-6 record.

Jung Sung-woo led Suwon in the loss with 23 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

