Malixi rallies but falls 4 shots adrift in Malaysian Amateur

Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 2:55pm
Rianne Malixi
FILE / Sourced photo

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi birdied two of the last three holes to save a 71 but fell behind by four as Korean Hyo Song Lee fired a solid 69 in moving day to stay in firm control of the Malaysian Amateur Open at Palm Resort’s Cempaka course in Johor Bahru Saturday.

Malixi struggled coming off a day-best 68 Friday as she fumbled with three bogeys against two birdies after 10 holes while missing a couple of chances from short range, needing to close out strong to salvage a 37-34 and remain in second at four-under 212.

But Lee turned in a game that kept her in command heading to the final 18 holes of the 118th staging of the event, spiking her second straight three-under card with solid iron shots that netted her birdies on the last two par-3 holes (Nos. 15 and 17).

With a 208 aggregate, the reigning Korean Amateur Open champion doubled her overnight two-stroke lead over the ICTSI-backed Filipina ace, who will need to produce an explosive round to get a title shot at the World Amateur Ranking event.

Hyo Jin Yang, also of Korea, also turned in a 69 to move to solo third at 215 as Singapore’s Aloysa Atienza and Filipina Lois Kaye Go carded 72 and 73 for 217 and 218, respectively.

Go battled back from a double-bogey miscue on No. 1 with birdies on the next and on No. 4. But she stumbled with two bogeys against a birdie at the back to virtually drop out of the title race at fifth with 218, 10 strokes behind Lee.

Mafy Singson, on the other hand, posted a third straight 77 for 17th place at 231.

Lee, Malixi, Atienza and Go all birdied the par-5 No. 4 but Malixi yielded the stroke on the next on a flubbed par-putt bid from four feet. The recent Thai Junior World champion and winner of three pro titles on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour this year then missed a two-foot birdie putt on the seventh and made another bogey on the No. 9 to fall behind by four as Lee made the turn at 35.

Malixi bounced back again with a birdie on No. 10 but mishit a chip shot on No. 11 that led to another bogey on another muffed par-putt bid from eight feet. After four pars, she birdied the 16th, made a routine par on the next then dominated the closing par-5 hole for the second straight day.

Meanwhile, Elee Bisera shot another 74 for a 225, 14 strokes behind Seung Hyun Pi, who poised for a Korean sweep with a 211 after a second straight 70 as Sung Ho Lee, also from Korea, carded a 71 for second at 213.

Singapore’s Ryan Ang pooled a 215 for third after a 74 even as Shinichi Suzuki skied to an 80 to slip to 15th at 228.

