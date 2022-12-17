^

Bay Area wary of Fajardo's offense as Dragons go for sweep vs Beermen

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 11:50am
MANILA, Philippines — PBA guest team Bay Area Dragons aren't keen on resting on their laurels as they sent the San Miguel Beermen on the brink of elimination in the semifinals of the PBA Governor's Cup on Friday.

Though holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, the Dragons continue to have their guard up against a fully capable Beermen squad.

In particular, head coach Brian Goorijan is keeping his eye on the offensive threat of big man June Mar Fajardo.

Knowing just how dangerous Fajardo can be, Goorijan said they need to keep on defending the six-time PBA MVP well.

"It's interesting [because] the last time, it was the perimeter guys, those guys on the perimeter got hot and tonight, at the start of the game, it was June Mar," said Goorijan after their Game Two win on Friday.

"June Mar had, I mean, we were down 10-2 or whatever, he had 10 points... I think maybe they felt after the first game we got this under control -- we don't." he added.

Fajardo was dominant in Game Two, despite the loss, with 35 points on efficient 15-of-20 shooting. He also had 10 boards, one assist, and one block.

Now as they seek entry to the finals, Goorijan said it will be key to keep Fajardo in check.

"It's something you gotta lock into over the course of the game. I didn't see the numbers tonight, but he had hurt us and it's something that we need to be aware of early and throughout the game, is how we defend June Mar." he said.

"We got a good game in Game 1, but [San Miguel] got the ascendancy early through him." he added.

The Dragons go for the jugular on Sunday, December 18, at the PhilSports Arena.

