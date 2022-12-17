KBL: All-Star Abarrientos dazzles for Ulsan in win over Wonju; Gutang's Changwon bests Belangel, Daegu

MANILA, Philippines — RJ Abarrientos thrived for the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus as he came up big in their 89-75 win over Wonju DB Promy on Friday at the Dongchun Gymnasium at the 2022-23 KBL season.

Abarrientos, who was the only Asian import voted into the All-Star team for this KBL season, finished with 21 points and six assists as Ulsan took back-to-back victories.

His scoring output played supporting role to Gauge Prim's double-double of 25 points and 16 boards while Lee Woo-seok and Henry Sims added 14 and 11 markers, respectively for the Phoebus.

They improved their record to 13-8 for the year.

Wonju's Filipino reinforcement Ethan Alvano was also solid for his team in the loss with 18 points, eight dimes, two boards, and two steals. Wonju fell to 8-13.

Elsewhere, compatriots Justin Gutang and SJ Belangel battled as the Changwon LG Sakers bested the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 80-69.

Gutang wounded up with an all-around game of four points, six assists, five rebounds, and a steal for the Sakers who improved to 12-9.

Assem Marei paced Changwin with 17 points and 11 boards in the victory.

Belangel, meanwhile, finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal for Daegu who fell to 10-11.