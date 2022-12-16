^

Smart Omega breezes through group stages of Call of Duty Mobile world tiff

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 4:23pm
Smart Omega Call of Duty Mobile team
Smart Omega / Jericho Ambulo

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Omega's Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) team has emerged unscathed in the Group Stages of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championships that took place in Raleigh, North Carolina Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

The Filipino squad took down Europe's top team, Stamina Esports, in their first group stage match-up surviving the Hardpoint: Summit round with a 250-213 score, and outlasting the Europeans in the Search and Destroy: Firing Range round, 10-8. 

They capped off the sweep with a perfect Control: Raid round, 3-0, to proceed to the winner's match for group A against North America's NYSL Mayhem.

A close Hardpoint: Takeoff round saw Smart Omega grabbing victory with a close 250-243 score from the North American team and it was then smooth sailing for the Filipinos to cap their Group Stage outing with yet another sweep after winning the next two rounds: Search and Destroy: Hacienda, 7-5, and Control: Raid, 3-0.

With the two victories, Smart Omega finished Group A at the top spot to advance to the playoffs. 

The Garena region champions, ALMIGHTY, who bested Smart Omega, 3-4, during the regional tournament last September fell to Brazil's SKADE, leaving the Filipinos as the last Southeast Asian representative in the tournament.

Smart Omega open their playoffs campaign against Brazil's SKADE on Saturday 10 p.m., Manila time.

