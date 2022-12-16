^

Sports

Ateneo's Baldwin believes finals series vs UP will be different from previous season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 3:55pm
Ateneo's Baldwin believes finals series vs UP will be different from previous season
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — For someone who is on the outside looking in, the finals series between Ateneo and UP in UAAP Season 84 and 85 share a lot of similarities.

For one, the results so far — in Game One and Game Two — have mirrored what happened earlier this year, with the Fighting Maroons taking the opener before the Blue Eagles forced the Game Three decider with a bounce back victory in Game Two.

But for Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, the two seasons are hardly anything alike — especially since both Ateneo and UP have changed much since then.

"I don't think last season has anything to do with this season at all. I've already said, in all honesty, even though that UP team looks almost exactly the same as the UP team from last year, it's a different team. They do different things," said Baldwin after their Game Two win on Wednesday.

"I never liked the concept of defending champion. I never felt like a previous season... I think, it could only hurt you, honestly, when you're out to play the next season," he added.

The decorated tactician, though, fell short of saying that the tides will turn in the Blue Eagles' favor this time. Baldwin said that both teams will have their own fates in their hands, and will fight it out to reach the peak of UAAP glory.

"I believe you have to look at it as entirely different, and we do. We don't think that we are cursed by last season, and we don't think UP deserves to be champions this season because they were champions last season. They gotta earn it, they know that. We have to earn it, we know that," said Baldwin.

"So, you know, let Season 85, let it be Season 85, not 84B. This stands on its own, and I think it's gonna be a wild game on Monday."

As it stands, both teams hold a 2-2 head-to-head record in their four meetings this season in the elimination round, and here in the finals.

Game Three tips off on Monday, 6 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Baldwin and his Blue Eagles will attempt to win their fourth title in the last five seasons while UP will shoot to win two championships in a single calendar year.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Is Brownlee injured?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It wasn’t the same Justin Brownlee on the floor when Barangay Ginebra barely edged Magnolia, 87-84, in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series at PhilSports Arena last Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines

After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Villegas, who was a one-and-done player for UE, helped pumped life into the Red Warriors' team as they suddenly were contenders...
Sports
fbtw
No return for Powell?

No return for Powell?

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian isn’t banking on Myles Powell coming back to reinforce the Dragons the rest of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

6 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder and there's no immediate timetable...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju

KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Abando put up a solid stat line of 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but his team dropped to 15-6 record.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smart Omega breezes through group stages of Call of Duty Mobile world tiff

Smart Omega breezes through group stages of Call of Duty Mobile world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 39 minutes ago
Smart Omega's Call of Duty: Mobile team has emerged unscathed in the Group Stages of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championships...
Sports
fbtw
See, Floro set early pace in Chairman&rsquo;s Charity Cup

See, Floro set early pace in Chairman’s Charity Cup

1 hour ago
See’s one-over par round was worth 35 points under the Individual Net Stableford scoring system as he set the early...
Sports
fbtw
Nolte, Antonio save the day for Filipino chessers

Nolte, Antonio save the day for Filipino chessers

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Nolte dragged second seed Dutch Grandmaster Lucas Van Foreest to a draw while Antonio turned back Kim Steven Yap to share...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons ready for Game 3 war vs Blue Eagles even sans injured Lucero

Maroons ready for Game 3 war vs Blue Eagles even sans injured Lucero

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Still in waiting game to determine the injury extent of their versatile forward, the Fighting Maroons are bracing as if they...
Sports
fbtw
Search for new star athletes begins at &lsquo;Batang Pinoy&rsquo;

Search for new star athletes begins at ‘Batang Pinoy’

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Archery, badminton, chess, table tennis and swimming will all start Saturday although medals will start to rain on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with