Ateneo's Baldwin believes finals series vs UP will be different from previous season

MANILA, Philippines — For someone who is on the outside looking in, the finals series between Ateneo and UP in UAAP Season 84 and 85 share a lot of similarities.

For one, the results so far — in Game One and Game Two — have mirrored what happened earlier this year, with the Fighting Maroons taking the opener before the Blue Eagles forced the Game Three decider with a bounce back victory in Game Two.

But for Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, the two seasons are hardly anything alike — especially since both Ateneo and UP have changed much since then.

"I don't think last season has anything to do with this season at all. I've already said, in all honesty, even though that UP team looks almost exactly the same as the UP team from last year, it's a different team. They do different things," said Baldwin after their Game Two win on Wednesday.

"I never liked the concept of defending champion. I never felt like a previous season... I think, it could only hurt you, honestly, when you're out to play the next season," he added.

The decorated tactician, though, fell short of saying that the tides will turn in the Blue Eagles' favor this time. Baldwin said that both teams will have their own fates in their hands, and will fight it out to reach the peak of UAAP glory.

"I believe you have to look at it as entirely different, and we do. We don't think that we are cursed by last season, and we don't think UP deserves to be champions this season because they were champions last season. They gotta earn it, they know that. We have to earn it, we know that," said Baldwin.

"So, you know, let Season 85, let it be Season 85, not 84B. This stands on its own, and I think it's gonna be a wild game on Monday."

As it stands, both teams hold a 2-2 head-to-head record in their four meetings this season in the elimination round, and here in the finals.

Game Three tips off on Monday, 6 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Baldwin and his Blue Eagles will attempt to win their fourth title in the last five seasons while UP will shoot to win two championships in a single calendar year.