^

Sports

Nolte, Antonio save the day for Filipino chessers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 3:30pm
Nolte, Antonio save the day for Filipino chessers
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Veterans Rolando Nolte and Joey Antonio carried the fight for the country when teenage sensation Daniel Quizon faltered by pulling off strong results to stay at the helm with three others after seven rounds of the MCPL’s Manny Pacquiao International Open Chess Festival in General Santos City.

Nolte dragged second seed Dutch Grandmaster Lucas Van Foreest to a draw while Antonio turned back Kim Steven Yap to share the lead with Russian-born Konstantin Sek of FIDE and fourth pick GM Pier Luigi Basso of Italy with 5.5 points each.

Sek brought down Daniel Quizon, who was coming off a pair of giant-sized triumphs over third seed GM Vitaly Sivuk of Sweden and top pick Hovhannes Gabuzyan of Armenia in the last two rounds Thursday.

Basso, for his part, downed American IM John Daniel Bryant to likewise leapfrog to the top in this nine-round meet handing out a top prize worth P1.14 million courtesy of boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao.

Thankfully, Nolte and Antonio were there to save the day.

Other Filipinos in contention were GM Darwin Laylo and IM Michael Concio, Jr., who both have five points each to barge into the top 10.

Laylo crushed Xavier John Verdun while Concio held Gabuzyan to an upset draw.

Nolte was tackling Basso while Antonio Sek in the eighth and penultimate round at press time, aiming to remain in title contention.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Is Brownlee injured?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It wasn’t the same Justin Brownlee on the floor when Barangay Ginebra barely edged Magnolia, 87-84, in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series at PhilSports Arena last Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines

After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Villegas, who was a one-and-done player for UE, helped pumped life into the Red Warriors' team as they suddenly were contenders...
Sports
fbtw
No return for Powell?

No return for Powell?

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian isn’t banking on Myles Powell coming back to reinforce the Dragons the rest of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

6 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder and there's no immediate timetable...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju

KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Abando put up a solid stat line of 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but his team dropped to 15-6 record.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smart Omega breezes through group stages of Call of Duty Mobile world tiff

Smart Omega breezes through group stages of Call of Duty Mobile world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 39 minutes ago
Smart Omega's Call of Duty: Mobile team has emerged unscathed in the Group Stages of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Baldwin believes finals series vs UP will be different from previous season

Ateneo's Baldwin believes finals series vs UP will be different from previous season

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
For someone who is on the outside looking in, the finals series between Ateneo and UP in UAAP Season 84 and 85 share a lot...
Sports
fbtw
See, Floro set early pace in Chairman&rsquo;s Charity Cup

See, Floro set early pace in Chairman’s Charity Cup

1 hour ago
See’s one-over par round was worth 35 points under the Individual Net Stableford scoring system as he set the early...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons ready for Game 3 war vs Blue Eagles even sans injured Lucero

Maroons ready for Game 3 war vs Blue Eagles even sans injured Lucero

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Still in waiting game to determine the injury extent of their versatile forward, the Fighting Maroons are bracing as if they...
Sports
fbtw
Search for new star athletes begins at &lsquo;Batang Pinoy&rsquo;

Search for new star athletes begins at ‘Batang Pinoy’

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Archery, badminton, chess, table tennis and swimming will all start Saturday although medals will start to rain on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with