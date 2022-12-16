Nolte, Antonio save the day for Filipino chessers

MANILA, Philippines — Veterans Rolando Nolte and Joey Antonio carried the fight for the country when teenage sensation Daniel Quizon faltered by pulling off strong results to stay at the helm with three others after seven rounds of the MCPL’s Manny Pacquiao International Open Chess Festival in General Santos City.

Nolte dragged second seed Dutch Grandmaster Lucas Van Foreest to a draw while Antonio turned back Kim Steven Yap to share the lead with Russian-born Konstantin Sek of FIDE and fourth pick GM Pier Luigi Basso of Italy with 5.5 points each.

Sek brought down Daniel Quizon, who was coming off a pair of giant-sized triumphs over third seed GM Vitaly Sivuk of Sweden and top pick Hovhannes Gabuzyan of Armenia in the last two rounds Thursday.

Basso, for his part, downed American IM John Daniel Bryant to likewise leapfrog to the top in this nine-round meet handing out a top prize worth P1.14 million courtesy of boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao.

Thankfully, Nolte and Antonio were there to save the day.

Other Filipinos in contention were GM Darwin Laylo and IM Michael Concio, Jr., who both have five points each to barge into the top 10.

Laylo crushed Xavier John Verdun while Concio held Gabuzyan to an upset draw.

Nolte was tackling Basso while Antonio Sek in the eighth and penultimate round at press time, aiming to remain in title contention.