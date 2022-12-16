Maroons ready for Game 3 war vs Blue Eagles even sans injured Lucero

MANILA, Philippines — With or without Zavier Lucero, an embattled University of the Philippines squad vows a relentless fight to the finish in a bid to keep the crown in Diliman.

Still in waiting game to determine the injury extent of their versatile forward, the Fighting Maroons are bracing as if they will not be with Lucero when they lock horns with rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles one last time for the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball crown on Monday.

Related Stories Maroons seek better shot selection in do-or-die battle vs Blue Eagles

"The road to our final goal may have encountered some bumps but the mindset is the same — win it all the way. With or without Zav, the responsibility of winning goes to the next man," UP basketball program director Bo Perasol told The STAR as the team is yet to determine Lucero's official status.

Lucero underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test on Thursday after a left knee injury late in UP's 65-55 Game 2 loss against Ateneo Wednesday night for a foiled sweep bid following a 72-66 Game 1 win.

The 6-foot-6 Filipino-American standout went down on his own in a scary, non-contact situation before grimacing in pain holding on to his left knee and being carried out of the court in the 8:31 mark of the fourth quarter.

Multiple reports have already ruled Lucero's injury as an ACL tear, a gruesome injury needing a year to recover, that would definitely sideline him for Game Three but Perasol at press time shot it down.

"Opinion pa lang ng iba yun. Kasi hindi pa nag binigay ng findings 'yung medical team," said Perasol.

Now, all UP can do is hope and pray for the overall best status of Lucero more than his finals availibility in three days time as the spirited Fighting Maroons defend the title in the winner-take-all Game Three Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.