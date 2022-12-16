Search for new star athletes begins at â€˜Batang Pinoyâ€™

Search for new star athletes begins at ‘Batang Pinoy’

In this February 26, 2019 file photo, Elika Salmorin, 14, bested her lone opponent, Rhyza Vaflor of Escalante, Negros Occidental to cop the girls’ 2000m walk in 14 minutes, 16.08 seconds and become the first gold medal winner in 2019 edition of Batang Pinoy.

ILOCOS SUR — The Philippine Sports Commission resumes its search for new sporting heroes as its Batang Pinoy National Championships formally unfurls Saturday in various venues of the province that has fully re-opened its tourism industry.

Archery, badminton, chess, table tennis and swimming will all start Saturday although medals will start to rain on Sunday in centerpiece athletics, archery, cycling and weightlifting.

Of all, weightlifting is the sport where the country is pinning its hopes of producing future world champions like its proud daughter, Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who delivered the country’s historic Olympic gold medal in last year’s Tokyo Games.

Archery is at the San Ildefonso Central School grounds, badminton Ilocos Sur Badminton Center and Vigan Convention Center, chess Buluarte Function Hall, table tennis San Vicente Gym and swimming Quirino Stadium pool center.

Track and field is at the Quirino grounds, cycling starting and ending at the Provincial Capitol in Vigan and weightlifting at the Caoayan Gym.

Obstacle sports will make its Batang Pinoy debut on Monday at the Sta. Catalina Gym.

Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson, PSC chair Noli Eala and commissioner Bong Coo and Tokyo Olympics boxing silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will usher in the weeklong meet that will be attended by half of the 6,000 plus athletes from 140 local government units across the archipelago.

“The goal of Gov. Singson is to show to the whole country, not just the province and Region I, that Ilocos Sur tourism is now fully open to business,” said Jester Singson, special assistant to the governor in sports.

Apart from the eight disciplines set here, arnis, dancesport, judo, karate, muay, pencak silat, taekwondo and wushu will also be played but done online, which will be streamed on the PSC’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Sen. Imee Marcos, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and officials of various National Sports Associations are also gracing the opener.