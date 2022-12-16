^

Sports

Search for new star athletes begins at ‘Batang Pinoy’

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 2:15pm
Search for new star athletes begins at â€˜Batang Pinoyâ€™
In this February 26, 2019 file photo, Elika Salmorin, 14, bested her lone opponent, Rhyza Vaflor of Escalante, Negros Occidental to cop the girls’ 2000m walk in 14 minutes, 16.08 seconds and become the first gold medal winner in 2019 edition of Batang Pinoy.
Batang Pinoy / PSC FB Page

ILOCOS SUR — The Philippine Sports Commission resumes its search for new sporting heroes as its Batang Pinoy National Championships formally unfurls Saturday in various venues of the province that has fully re-opened its tourism industry.

Archery, badminton, chess, table tennis and swimming will all start Saturday although medals will start to rain on Sunday in centerpiece athletics, archery, cycling and weightlifting.

Of all, weightlifting is the sport where the country is pinning its hopes of producing future world champions like its proud daughter, Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who delivered the country’s historic Olympic gold medal in last year’s Tokyo Games.

Archery is at the San Ildefonso Central School grounds, badminton Ilocos Sur Badminton Center and Vigan Convention Center, chess Buluarte Function Hall, table tennis San Vicente Gym and swimming Quirino Stadium pool center.

Track and field is at the Quirino grounds, cycling starting and ending at the Provincial Capitol in Vigan and weightlifting at the Caoayan Gym.

Obstacle sports will make its Batang Pinoy debut on Monday at the Sta. Catalina Gym.

Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson, PSC chair Noli Eala and commissioner Bong Coo and Tokyo Olympics boxing silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will usher in the weeklong meet that will be attended by half of the 6,000 plus athletes from 140 local government units across the archipelago.

“The goal of Gov. Singson is to show to the whole country, not just the province and Region I, that Ilocos Sur tourism is now fully open to business,” said Jester Singson, special assistant to the governor in sports.

Apart from the eight disciplines set here, arnis, dancesport, judo, karate, muay, pencak silat, taekwondo and wushu will also be played but done online, which will be streamed on the PSC’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Sen. Imee Marcos, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and officials of various National Sports Associations are also gracing the opener.

BATANG PINOY

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Is Brownlee injured?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
It wasn’t the same Justin Brownlee on the floor when Barangay Ginebra barely edged Magnolia, 87-84, in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series at PhilSports Arena last Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
No return for Powell?

No return for Powell?

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian isn’t banking on Myles Powell coming back to reinforce the Dragons the rest of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines

After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Villegas, who was a one-and-done player for UE, helped pumped life into the Red Warriors' team as they suddenly were contenders...
Sports
fbtw
Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

4 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder and there's no immediate timetable...
Sports
fbtw
Kings, Dragons push drives

Kings, Dragons push drives

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Their kickoff performances left much to be desired but Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area are grateful for the results and like...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nolte, Antonio save the day for Filipino chessers

Nolte, Antonio save the day for Filipino chessers

By Joey Villar | A few seconds ago
Nolte dragged second seed Dutch Grandmaster Lucas Van Foreest to a draw while Antonio turned back Kim Steven Yap to share...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons ready for Game 3 war vs Blue Eagles even sans injured Lucero

Maroons ready for Game 3 war vs Blue Eagles even sans injured Lucero

By John Bryan Ulanday | 25 minutes ago
Still in waiting game to determine the injury extent of their versatile forward, the Fighting Maroons are bracing as if they...
Sports
fbtw
Search for new star athletes begins at &lsquo;Batang Pinoy&rsquo;

Search for new star athletes begins at ‘Batang Pinoy’

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Archery, badminton, chess, table tennis and swimming will all start Saturday although medals will start to rain on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
PPS Mati juniors netfest unfolds

PPS Mati juniors netfest unfolds

1 hour ago
Duane Batad, Vince Lorejo, Jack Repaso and Mark Anthony Lacia banner the 32-player boys’ draw in the 18-and-under division...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Brand expands 'Wings Scholars Program' to Philippines, grants Ateneo scholarships to six students

Jordan Brand expands 'Wings Scholars Program' to Philippines, grants Ateneo scholarships to six students

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The first country in Southeast Asia to experience the program, six high school graduates will receive full-board scholarships...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with