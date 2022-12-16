PPS Mati juniors netfest unfolds

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh faces from the junior ranks aim for top podium finishes in various divisions as action in the PPS-PEPP Mati City national tennis championship kicks off Saturday at the City of Mati courts in Davao Oriental.

Duane Batad, Vince Lorejo, Jack Repaso and Mark Anthony Lacia banner the 32-player boys’ draw in the 18-and-under division while Jaden Orquia and Anne Marie Abos brace for a fierce duel in the girls’ side of the premier category of the four-day event presented by Dunlop.

Batad also gets the top seeding in 16-U play but faces a slew of top challengers in Jolimar Prado, Dave Cero and Andrei Yee, among others, while Louise Plaza and Chloe Yap are all geared up for a spirited duel in their side of the competition.

A tight battle also looms in the boys’ 14-U class of the event, sponsored by Mayor Michelle Rabat, which also features a 32-player draw, further underscoring the popularity of the country’s longest talent-search among the youngsters in the Mindanao region.

Erika Bismanos, Roanne Garuda, Jamela Anogot and April Cabanlit, on the other hand, are tipped to crowd each other for the girls’ 14-U diadem in the event which also serves as part of the PPS-PEPP junior program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Gian Luna and Miguel Ale, along with John Bituin and Matthew Lozada, meanwhile, lead the title chase in the 12-U division with Garuda and Anogot expected to dispute the crown in the girls’ side of the tournament supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).