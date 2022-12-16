^

Tier One’s BLCKBOX opens flagship store

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 1:32pm
Tier Oneâ€™s BLCKBOX opens flagship store
Tier One's BLCKBOX flagship store
Courtesy of Tier One Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Tier One Entertainment's gaming and lifestyle brand BLCKBOX has launched its flagship store in the Philippines located at 3rd floor of Bellagio Square, 119 Scout Fuentebella Street, Laging Handa, 1103 Quezon City.

From its first offering of "FIRST DROP" in 2019, to the creation of BLCKBOX and the official launch of its shops in Lazada and Shopee, Tier One Entertainment's venture into the gaming lifestyle brands has provided fans with high-quality fashion items for the avid gamers.

This year saw a new life for the brand as it participated in the country's many esports conventions like AcadArena's CONQuest Festival 2022, ESGS 2022 and the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL-PH) playoffs, as well as partnered with the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) as the team's official merchandise and apparel partner.

BLCKBOX's flagship store will feature Blacklist International merchandise, like the jerseys designed by international artists Quiccs and Egg Fiasco, as well as Sibol 2022 merchandise, and the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Championship jersey.

The flagship store's launch will also have the Day One collection, which celebrates Tier One Entertainment's fifth anniversary. This collection will be an annual release showcasing the history of Tier One Entertainment and provides an opportunity for the fans to be immersed in the culture and iconic moments of Tier One.

The BLCKBOX flagship store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

