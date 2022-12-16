^

Labrador siblings win medals in Jakarta gymnastics tiff to end big year

Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 12:18pm
Marcus Andros and Aluna Margaux Labrador

MANILA, Philippines – Siblings Marcus Andros and Aluna Margaux Labrador capped a big year by winning additional medals at the Gavrilla Invitational Gymnastics competition in Jakarta, Indonesia recently.

Marcus swept the podium with gold medal feats in all apparatus and individual all-around by garnering a score of 36.00 for MAG2 (Men's Artistic Gymnastics).

His twin sister, Aluna Margaux, placed second in the IAA (individual overall) for WAG4 (Women's Artistic Gymnastics) against 28 other elite junior gymnasts from other Southeast Asian countries.

Aluna received a total score of 38.688 winning the silver in the IAA, she also placed third in the floor exercises, fourth in beam and fifth in bars.

The Labradors' performance capped a solid campaign for the gymnasts under Alpha Gymnastics Philippines and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines led by president Cynthia Carrion.

Marcus Andros and Aluna Margaux were guided by coaches Dico Illi, Michael Sumabal, former national team standout Reyland Cappelan and PJ Seguimailan, who also helped the siblings in the JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sports
fbtw
