A talk with San Miguel import Devon Scott

MANILA, Philippines – The quest for the title for the San Miguel Beermen in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup is off to a rocky start, and it didn’t seem like they might be able to vie for back-to-back crowns after bagging the All-Filipino championship last September.

They listed the highly touted Thomas Robinson as their import for the conference but replaced him with Diamond Stone before the team played their first game. Then when June Mar Fajardo went down with an injury a few games in, they needed to make a decision to stick with Stone, who is a perimeter player, or bring in someone who was more of an all-around performer, and also an inside presence.

Enter Devon Scott.

Yes, there were some growing pains, but it now looks like San Miguel made the right decision.

Scott has blended so well with the Beermen and when Fajardo returned, it was a seamless transition.

They are now battling the Bay Area Dragons in the semifinals and are hoping to contend for another crown.

Devon sat down with us before the best-of-5 semis.

The team seems to have settled down this conference, you agree?

Scott: Yes, everyone is starting to figure it out, understanding who we are as a team, and it’s perfect timing, right before the playoffs.

How’s playing in the Philippines?

Scott: Honestly, basketball is basketball. I always look at everything like it’s a great opportunity, an opportunity to play the game we love. This is a great league to play in. It’s very competitive. It’s great basketball. High pace, up and down. It’s a basketball players dream!

Is your role here different than from other leagues?

Scott: The job of an import is to bear most of the weight, now what that is changes. Whether we bring you here to play defense, to play offense, whatever that role is changes but you’re carrying most of that weight, so you just need to find out what’s best for team and what fits you.

What has SMB asked you to bring to the table?

Scott: Before coming over, I asked Coach Leo (Austria) ‘What do you need me to be for your team?’ He told me, I need you to be an all-around player! You need to bring up the confidence of the players. I need you to play defense, get rebounds, I need you to score. So I walked into the situation fully knowing that I had to be a bit of everything on any given night. One night I may need to score more points, some nights I may need to get my guys going, some nights I may be inclined to focus on defense. Whatever my team calls for is what I will need to be.

Is it fun playing with June Mar (Fajardo)?

Scott: June makes it easier for everybody! He’s obviously one of the best players to come out of this country, so he literally makes everybody’s job easier.

It’s well documented that you’re a religious person, when did that start?

Scott: My dad is a pastor! I’ve been going to church since I was young, so God has always been a part of my life. When I got older, I found Him even more for myself. It’s always been a part of who I am.

What’s next for Devon Scott?

Scott: Man, I don’t know! I live life a day at a time! Tomorrow is not promised, yesterday is gone! So I try to live in today! God has plans, and they kind of unfold in a way that sometimes we don’t understand and can’t plan for, so I can’t ever do the plans before the day. I’m just focused on winning a championship with my guys here!