Sta. Cruz, Sta. Rosa post back-to-back wins in Liga Laguna

Rey Jann Sandoval of Sta. Cruz powers his way to the basket against defenders from Cabuyao.

Standings (W-L):

San Pedro (4-1), San Pedro (3-1), Sta. Cruz (3-2), Cabuyao (3-2), Calamba (3-2), Nagcarlan (2-2), Sta. Rosa (2-3), Cavinti (1-4), Pakil (0-4)

CALAMBA — Sta. Cruz passed yet another acid test in the Liga Laguna Season 3 and picked up its second straight win by bringing down Layba Trucking Cabuyao, 77-67, recently at the Brgy. 3 covered court in Elepano, Calamba City.

John Zernan Hernandez came away with a perfect game as he hit all his nine attempts from the field on his way to finishing with 23 points.

Hernandez was provided solid support by Arlan Santos, who contributed 17 points on top of four rebounds and two steals, but more importantly came through with +25 in efficiency rating for his squad.

Lester Gahite and Jan Lester Sandoval each produced 10 points apiece for Sta. Cruz, which has now improved to 3-2 and created a three-way tie for third to fifth places along with Cabuyao and Calamba in this event put up by chairman Andrew Felix and vice chairman Raymond Ferrer with former PBA referee Joel Ngo serving as league commissioner.

Also winning were Stone Fire-Krah Asia Sta. Rosa and KDL Calamba, which pulled off contrasting victories.

Like Sta. Cruz, Sta. Rosa had also posted back-to-back victories in the tournament, but the team needed two overtime periods before outlasting Cavinti, 99-96.

JMar Capuso left the game with a concussion and was brought to a nearby hospital, but the rest of Sta. Rosa carried the fight and dedicated the win to their fallen comrade.

Capuso had scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds before he was taken out of the game after suffering a bad fall. His teammates picked up form where he left off and Samuel Intano was more than willing to take the role as the team’s next go-to-guy, leading the way with 19 points as Sta. Rosa improved its win-loss record to 2-3.

Calamba gave its hometown crowd a total treat with a dominant performance over Pakil, 100-83.

Arthur Navasero, a player who grew up in Canada, finished with 16 points on top of six boards for Calamba, which outrebounded its rival, 30-25.