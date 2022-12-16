^

Sports

KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 10:38am
KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju
Rhenz Abando
Anyang KGC / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando could not help the Anyang KGC get back to their winning ways after falling short against the Jeonju KCC Egis, 92-80, Thursday, in the 2022-23 KBL season at Anyang gymnasium.

Abando put up a solid stat line of 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but his team dropped to 15-6 record.

The Filipino's numbers backed up Oh Se-keun's double-double of 22 points and 10 boards. Omari Spellman, meanwhile, added 16 markers, five rebounds and two assists.

Still, Anyang KGC absorbed their second straight defeat.

Korean national team mainstay Heo Ung waxed hot from beyond the arc, shooting shot 4-of-8 to finish with 22 points, four assists and two rebounds as Jeonju went 12-of-24 from 3-point land.

Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) also chipped in 21 points and seven rebounds for the 9-12 Jeonju.

