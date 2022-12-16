^

Sports

After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 10:15am
After impressive stint with UE, Fil-Am Villegas prefers to go pro in Philippines
UE's Luis Villegas
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Luis Villegas has wrapped up his stint in the UAAP after an impressive year with the UE Red Warriors, who saw a resurgence in their program.

Villegas, who was a one-and-done player for UE, helped pumped life into the Red Warriors' team as they suddenly were contenders for a Final Four spot despite being cellar dwellers just a season before.

He normed 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals in his 14 games for the Red Warriors, which was enough to net him a spot in the UAAP Season 85 Mythical Team.

Villegas was the diamond in the rough as he joined stalwarts from UAAP Season 85 finalists Ateneo and UP, namely Malick Diouf, Carl Tamayo, Dave Ildefonso and Forthsky Padrigao in receiving the individual award.

Now with his collegiate career behind him, Villegas expressed desire to stay in the Philippines and hopefully go professional in the PBA, or in any of the other pro leagues in the country.

"Preferably, it would be here," he said of where he plans to play moving forward.

"But if there are other options, then I'd have to take that into consideration," he added.

Villegas also added that his run with the Red Warriors, which resulted in a citation for his performance, was dedicated not just to himself, but to the whole UE community.

"[I'm] very grateful for my teammates, for the community. This isn't just an individual award. I think of this as a team award for UE. So, I'm just grateful," he said.

Villegas and the UE Red Warriors finished sixth in the UAAP season with a 5-9 record after going winless in 14 games in Season 84.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Is Brownlee injured?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It wasn’t the same Justin Brownlee on the floor when Barangay Ginebra barely edged Magnolia, 87-84, in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series at PhilSports Arena last Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Kings, Dragons push drives

Kings, Dragons push drives

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Their kickoff performances left much to be desired but Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area are grateful for the results and like...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga rule World Beach Pro Tour

Rondina, Gonzaga rule World Beach Pro Tour

By Nelson Beltran | 4 days ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga completed a fairytale showing in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures here, claiming...
Sports
fbtw
The most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever

The most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
Jaguar TCS Racing revealed the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, designed and engineered to compete for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,...
Sports
fbtw

Go commends weightlifting world champ

10 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go filed Monday a Senate resolution congratulating and commending Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for sweeping all three gold medals in the women’s 55kg division in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation for Warriors

6 minutes ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder and there's no immediate timetable...
Sports
fbtw
Sta. Cruz, Sta. Rosa post back-to-back wins in Liga Laguna

Sta. Cruz, Sta. Rosa post back-to-back wins in Liga Laguna

14 minutes ago
Sta. Cruz passed yet another acid test in the Liga Laguna Season 3 and picked up its second straight win by bringing down...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju

KBL: Abando's efforts for naught as Anyang falls to Jeonju

By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Abando put up a solid stat line of 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but his team dropped to 15-6 record.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons seek better shot selection in do-or-die battle vs Blue Eagles

Maroons seek better shot selection in do-or-die battle vs Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Poor shooting from beyond the arc and from the free throw line, botched UP's efforts to sweep Ateneo en route to back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons hope for best on Lucero

Maroons hope for best on Lucero

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Zavier Lucero of the University of the Philippines underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test on his left knee yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with