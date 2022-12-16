^

Maroons seek better shot selection in do-or-die battle vs Blue Eagles

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 9:12am
The UP Fighting Maroons
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons are looking to work on their offensive output after struggling to find their rhythm from the floor in their Game Two loss against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 finals on Wednesday.

Poor shooting from beyond the arc and from the free throw line, botched UP's efforts to sweep Ateneo en route to back-to-back championships in the UAAP.

It resulted in UP's lowest scoring output — 55 points — under the tutelage of head coach Goldwin Monteverde, who has handled the team for two seasons now.

With their backs against the wall and everything on the line in Game Three, UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon said that Monteverde underscored the importance of choosing their plays wisely.

"Better shot selection," said Luanzon of what the team needs to adjust on offensively.

"A lot of possessions, I'm sure, kahit kayo nakita niyo yun, a lot of possessions, after one or maybe two passes, you know, instead of different people touching the ball, it was up in the air," he added.

But Luanzon conceded that those plays are part and parcel of the game, and nobody can execute plays perfectly every time they come down the floor.

The goal will simply be striving as close as possible to that perfection and avoiding careless mistakes.

"[Shot selections] are judgments of the players. One thing that Coach Gold always says you know, this is an imperfect game, and sometimes, the decisions of the players on the floor will be imperfect also," said Luanzon.

"I think it's just a matter of minimizing those imperfections, especially against a very efficient Ateneo team... The decision making will be key for us," he continued.

The UP Fighting Maroons go again for a chance for back-to-back UAAP titles when Game Three tips off on Monday, December 19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

