Maroons hope for best on Lucero

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Zavier Lucero
MANILA, Philippines — Zavier Lucero of the University of the Philippines underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test on his left knee yesterday and remained doubtful for the deciding Game 3 of the UAAP finals against Ateneo on Monday.

“We’re still waiting for the advice of our medical team,” Fighting Maroons program director Bo Perasol told The STAR the day after Lucero hurt his knee in Ateneo’s series-tying 65-55 victory before more than 20,000 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In a non-contact incident, Lucero went down hard in the 8:31 mark of the fourth quarter with UP staring at a 44-59 deficit. The Filipino-American standout grimaced in pain holding on to his left knee and had to be carried out of the court.

As mentioned by UP courtside reporter Carla Elizaga on the TV broadcast, Lucero said he heard a “crack” after his scary fall that silenced the usually wild Diliman crowd.

“Hopefully, hindi naman sana ka-grabe. We’ll know by today or the next day,” said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde.

