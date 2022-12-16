^

Sports

Southwoods’ Chairman’s Cup unwraps

The Philippine Star
December 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Southwoodsâ€™ Chairmanâ€™s Cup unwraps
Golf stock photo
via Pexels

MANILA, Philippines — Four hundred players make up the full-packed field slugging it out for top honors in the Chairman’s Charity Cup beginning today, all geared up for a two-day battle of shotmaking and wits in a competitive but fun atmosphere at the Legends and Masters courses of the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.

The cast includes those coming off a triumphant campaign in the Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio recently, headed by Jun Plana, whose Manila Southwoods’ seniors squad retained its crown in the Fil Championship division. Plana is also the defending men’s overall gross champion in the Chairman’s Charity Cup, back as the host club’s premier Members and Sponsors tournament after the pandemic.

Other titles up for grabs in the event, supported by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company, Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air, Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Co., are the seniors and ladies overall gross, Division I, II, III and IV in men’s and seniors, and Division I, II and III in the ladies side, and the Sponsors/Guests.

The Individual Net Stableford Points scoring system will be used for Members while the System 36 format will be applied in the Sponsors division.

The shotgun start fires off at 7:30 a.m. at the Legends and at 8 a.m. at the Masters on both days while the face-to-face awards rites and raffle program will be held at the Southwoods Veranda over a gala luncheon on Saturday.

A Mitsubishi Strada and an Xpander are also staked as hole-in-one prizes with Gran Sportivo also putting up a golf cart, Newport World Resorts offering villa accommodation with food & beverages for 10 pax for aces and Srixon offering a Cobra LTDx Iron Set.

A four-night Southeast Asia cruise for two, including of round-trip Manila-Singapore-Manila tickets, courtesy of the Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel, will also be up for grabs for hole-in-one feats in the tournament backed by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company, Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air, Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Co.

The Xpander MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Royal Caribbean’s Southeast Asia cruise and Newport World Resorts’ villa accommodation will be raffled off if no one makes a hole-in-one in the event supported by Gold sponsor Abomar Equipment Sales Corp. and Silver backers are Hydrotech Irrigation & General Services, Le Chef, Inc., MRT Development Corp. and Suzuki Clubfitter.

Making up the Bronze sponsors list are BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management Corp., Escala Tagaytay Hotel, Federal Management & Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, GG&A Clubshares, G&W Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialists, Inc., Manila Southwoods Manor, Srixon, Puma, Cobra;

Mr. Freeze Tube Ice, Inc., Poblador Bautista & Reyes Law Offices, RFM Corp., Smart Probe, Sojitz FUSO Phils. Corp., Stelsen Integrated Systems, Inc., The Manor & Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Timecargo Logistics Corp., Tri-Frame, Inc. and Warbird Security & Investigation Agency, Inc.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
For Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon to be worthy of gaining Grandmaster status, he needs to beat most of the GMs...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener

Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics boxing silver winners Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will usher in the Philippine Sports Commission’s...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results

Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines is praying for the best results with regards to Zavier Lucero's left knee...
Sports
fbtw
7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023

7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7s Football Tournament returned with a vengeance this 2022 with...
Sports
fbtw
The most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever

The most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever

By Anthony Suntay | 14 hours ago
Jaguar TCS Racing revealed the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, designed and engineered to compete for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons hope for best on Lucero

Maroons hope for best on Lucero

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Zavier Lucero of the University of the Philippines underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test on his left knee yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
No return for Powell?

No return for Powell?

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian isn’t banking on Myles Powell coming back to reinforce the Dragons the rest of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Kings, Dragons push drives

Kings, Dragons push drives

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Their kickoff performances left much to be desired but Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area are grateful for the results and like...
Sports
fbtw

Guang Ming, PCU Dasma triumph

1 hour ago
Newcomer Guang Ming College-Tagaytay ended a six-game slide by repeating over Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas, 66-58, in the fifth PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League yesterday at the...
Sports
fbtw

Go commends weightlifting world champ

1 hour ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go filed Monday a Senate resolution congratulating and commending Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for sweeping all three gold medals in the women’s 55kg division in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with