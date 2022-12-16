No return for Powell?

MANILA, Philippines — Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian isn’t banking on Myles Powell coming back to reinforce the Dragons the rest of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with Andrew Nicholson set to stamp his class for as long as the EASL squad stays alive in the playoffs. Under PBA guidelines, Powell is allowed to replace Nicholson. But if Powell is reactivated and later suffers an injury, Bay Area won’t be permitted to bring back Nicholson or play a new import.

Goorjian said Powell is out for the conference with an acute hyperextended injury and a joint sprain to his left big toe. Powell is wearing a boot to stabilize the toe. But EASL Philippine head Banjo Albano said Powell’s status is still up in the air. “Myles is trying to get healthy,” said Albano. “He’s aggressively working to get back on the court. The pain is decreasing and that’s a good sign. We don’t have the luxury of time as the semis will be quick to finish in five games max. We’re taking it day by day, week by week.”

Goorjian put his hands together in prayer and looked up with eyes closed to thank the basketball gods moments after Bay Area’s 103-102 escape act over San Miguel Beer in Game 1 of their semifinal series at PhilSports Arena last Wednesday. No doubt, Goorjian dedicated the win to his father Ed who died a few days back at 96 in Los Angeles. Goorjian’s father was the late Ron Jacobs’ assistant coach at Loyola Marymount University in 1979-80.

Albano said Bay Area refused to lose Game 1. “The guys were resilient,” he said. “I saw their eyes even when we were down 16. It was like laser-focus. In the first half, San Miguel’s shots were dropping and they were getting the loose balls. But we stayed connected, kept it close, we were confident and literally stole it in the end. We had the younger legs. We’re new to this. San Miguel’s a championship caliber team, they’re deep with so much firepower. It was grit and grind, physical and tough – it’s the playoffs.”

San Miguel played without Mo Tautuaa (recovering from a second procedure to remove the root of infection in a boil) and Vic Manuel (knee strain). “We don’t know when they’ll be back but we’re ready and we won’t be surprised,” said Albano. San Miguel interim head coach Jorge Gallent said they’ll be ready to play in Game 3 on Sunday.