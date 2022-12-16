Kings, Dragons push drives

MANILA, Philippines — Their kickoff performances left much to be desired but Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area are grateful for the results and like where they stand heading to Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series.

The Gin Kings barely survived an all-Filipino Magnolia in a down-to-the-wire opener, 87-84, but can build some momentum from this as they gun for 2-0 lead in the best-of-five “Manila Clasico” duel today at 3 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena.

As determined to go two-up at 5:45 p.m. are the Dragons, who overcame the dominant plays of defending champion San Miguel Beer in winning Game 1 by the skin of their teeth, 103-102.

“It wasn’t pretty. But in the playoffs, its’ not about pretty basketball. There’s no pogi points in the playoffs. It’s all about getting it done and that’s what our guys did. They got it done so on to the next,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, bracing for things to heat up further from here.

Like Cone, Bay Area mentor Brian Goorjian doesn’t see it easy against a motivated SMB.

“This is a war, not a game; we got a lot to play,” said Goorjian, whose young charges rallied from as many as 16 points to steal Game 1 from the Beermen.