Guang Ming, PCU Dasma triumph

The Philippine Star
December 16, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Newcomer Guang Ming College-Tagaytay ended a six-game slide by repeating over Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas, 66-58, in the fifth PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) yesterday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

GMC overcame a slow start, roaring in the second quarter where it outscored the Pirates of Batangas, 19-10, on the way to taking a 37-34 halftime lead and eventually a second win in nine games.

In the other game, Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas boosted its semis drive after exacting sweet revenge over University of Batangas, 86-68.

Ram Mesqueriola and Tita Ngufor Toscannie scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, in leading the Dolphins to their fifth straight win and sixth overall in nine starts while the UB Brahmans slipped to 4-4.

GMC, which beat LPU-B, 77-68, in the opener, drew inspired games from Joshua De Puyart (14 points and seven rebounds) and Patrick Cudiamat (11 points).

The also-ran Pirates absorbed their 10th straight defeat in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

Though they were outrebounded, 58-51, the GMC dribblers had more points in the paint, 40-30.

UCBL
