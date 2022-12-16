Go commends weightlifting world champ

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go filed Monday a Senate resolution congratulating and commending Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for sweeping all three gold medals in the women’s 55kg division in the recent IWF World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

“Diaz’ outstanding performance in all of her competitions exhibited gallantry, sportsmanship, and Filipino’s competitive spirit and excellence in the sports industry,” said Go, chairman of the Senate committee on sports.

Diaz won all three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total with a total lift of 207kg, defeating Rosalba Morales of Colombia and Ana Gabriela Lopez of Mexico.

In 2019, Go played a key part in securing a sponsorship arrangement between Phoenix Petroleum Philippines and Diaz, funding her training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Diaz expressed her gratitude for the support she has received. She told reporters then that the financial support would allow her to train and compete in other events in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and other international competitions.

As a sports advocate and enthusiast himself, Go called for additional support for aspiring Filipino athletes in order to hone them to compete for the country during the deliberation for the 2023 budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusement Board.

The senator is also an ardent supporter of long-term and grassroots sports development in the country. Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports in 2020.

The NAS is a government-run academy aimed at developing the country’s future athletes by offering quality secondary education with a special curriculum on sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in sports.

“Simula sa grassroot level, d’yan talaga nag-uumpisa ang mga atleta natin. Kaya rin po naisabatas na ang National Academy for Sports, isa pong eskwelahan kung saan po nakakapag-aral at the same time nakakapag-training ang mga kabataan. Pag-aaral at the same time training, training at the same time pag-aaral. Walang naisasakripisyo,” said Go.

The said law is in line with Go’s vision of providing a dedicated learning facility where promising young athletes can further hone their talents while getting quality education. The NAS Main Campus is located at the New Clark

With this most recent victory, she clinched all four heavy titles at some of the most prestigious sports competitions in the world: the World Championships, the Olympics, the Asian Games, and the Southeast Asian Games.

Her triumph at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 earned the nation its very first gold medal in Olympic competition. This victory marked the end of a 97-year wait for a gold medal for the Philippines.

City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac.

“Noong unang panahon po kapag nag-aral ka, maisasakripisyo ang training. Kapag nagte-training ka, nasasakripisyo ang pag-aaral. Ngayon po pwede na sa isang eskwelahan diyan po sa loob sa New Clark City, ‘yung National Academy for Sports,” he concluded.

As one of his priority measures in the 19th Congress, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 423, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act of 2022, to provide a structure for a more comprehensive national sports program, linking grassroots sports promotion to national sports development.