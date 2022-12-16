^

Is Brownlee injured?

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2022 | 12:00am

It wasnt the same Justin Brownlee on the floor when Barangay Ginebra barely edged Magnolia, 87-84, in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioners Cup semifinal series at PhilSports Arena last Wednesday. Brownlee didnt take a single shot in the first quarter and finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 0-of-2 from the line. Only once did Brownlee show aggressiveness on offense, powering his way to the basket for an uncontested layup in the second frame. On the whole, Brownlee settled for jumpers and took six of his seven field goal attempts from beyond the arc.

Late in the contest, Brownlee maneuvered to post up on the low block with Paul Lee caught in a switch on defense. Brownlee couldve made a move to the basket against the much smaller Lee but opted to pass it outside. He seemed like a ghost of his old self. PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon pointed out that Brownlees 11-point output was the second lowest in his PBA career since he scored 10 in Ginebras 88-86 squeaker in Game 4 of the 2016 GovernorsCup finals against Meralco.

Brownlee pulled down 13 rebounds and issued six assists but a glaring stat was seven turnovers, uncharacteristic considering his usual efficiency level. He was a +2 in the contest with Scottie Thompson registering a team-high +7. The consolation was Ginebra won on coach Tim Cones birthday. It wasnt easy though. Magnolias Nick Rakocevic was ejected in the second quarter after compiling 10 points and eight rebounds in 20:04 minutes and the Hotshots played importless the rest of the way. Despite Rakocevics absence, Ginebra couldnt pull away and a big reason was Brownlees performance.

Was Brownlee under the weather? Was he injured? What bothered him? He logged 46:12 minutes so it didnt look like he was hobbled unless he played hurt. Brownlee went nearly the entire stretch and if he was injured, surely Cone wouldnt have risked playing him that long. It was just Game 1 after all and Ginebra is looking to go all the way to the finals.

After the cliffhanger, Cone said from what he knows, Brownlee wasnt injured and Kabayan JB was just focused on getting his teammates more involved in offense. Besides, Cone said Magnolias defense was extremely tough as the Hotshots were quick to close open gaps and recover when doubling. Theres a reason why Magnolia entered the semis No. 1 in defense, allowing 91.2 points a game. With Brownlee hesitant to pull the trigger, Ginebras offensive flow was compromised and its something that Cone will address moving to Game 2 tonight. Magnolia forced Ginebra to at least two 24-second shot clock violations and distress situations where shots were taken under time pressure. Its quite possible that if Rakocevic stayed in the game, Magnolia wouldve claimed the win.

Will Brownlee revert to his dominant self in Game 2? Note that before the semis, he averaged 28.4 points, shooting 32.4 percent from three and 82.4 percent from the line. Notwithstanding his lofty mark in shooting free throws, Brownlee missed two in the dying seconds of Game 1 when he only needed to convert one to make it a two-possession lead. All eyes will be on Brownlee tonight as Ginebra tries to make it 2-0 and Magnolia is determined to even the count.

