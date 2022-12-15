^

Sports

Streaking CEU edges OC to remain unscathed in UCBL cagest

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 5:17pm
Streaking CEU edges OC to remain unscathed in UCBL cagest
Tita Ngufor Toscannie in action for PCU-Dasmarinas.
UCBL

Games Monday
(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – UB vs Diliman
1:45 p.m. – CEU vs GMC
3:30 p.m. – Olivarez vs PCU-D

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University extended its winning streak to eight games while Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas exacted sweet revenge in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Averaging a whopping 41-point winning margin in their first seven games, the Scorpions needed a huge fourth quarter onslaught to beat the Olivarez College Sea Lions, 66-55, and stay on course to sweeping the double-round elims.

Protecting a slim 46-39 lead, Jerome Santos and Lenard Santiago opened the payoff period with back-to-back triples which proved to be the push the Scorpions needed to finally pull way for good and firm up their hold of the solo lead.

Santiago topscored with 20 points spiked by four triples as the Scorpions handed the Sea Lions their fourth defeat in 9 games in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

In other games, the PCU Dolphins got back at the University of Batangas Brahmans, 86-68, to boost their drive for a possible berth in the stepladder semis, while Guang Ming College-Tagaytay ended a six-game slide by repeating over Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas, 66-58.

After a slow start, GMC roared in the second quarter where it outscored the Pirates of Batangas, 19-10, on the way to taking a 37-34 halftime lead which it gallantly protected to notch their second win in 9 games.

Ram Mesqueriola and Tita Ngufor Toscannie scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, in leading the Dolphins to their 5th straight win and 6th overall in 9 starts while the  Brahmans slipped to 4-4.

GMC, which beat LPU-B, 77-68, in the opener, drew inspired games from Joshua De Puyart who tallied 14 points and seven rebounds while Patrick Cudiamat added 11.

BASKETBALL

UCBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
For Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon to be worthy of gaining Grandmaster status, he needs to beat most of the GMs...
Sports
fbtw
Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

7 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter of reigning NBA champion Golden...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
As the Maroons were staging a comeback from 15 points down in the fourth salvo, Maroons big man Henry Galinato missed a wide...
Sports
fbtw

PSL seeks collab with PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Pilipinas Super League president Rocky Chan has reached out to the PBA for a possible collaboration and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the door is open. Chan, PSL head of basketball operations Leo Isaac, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
One can only imagine what is inside the mind of Lionel Messi as his own personal redemption tour is in its apex.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
De La Salle University's Viridis Arcus outplayed all other alliance school's in AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2.
Sports
fbtw
Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence

Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence

By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
Weeks after ruling Season 2 despite early adversity, LPU athletic director Herc Callanta laid out the blueprint for their...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff

Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
"We are excited to represent the Philippines in the worlds and we are grateful to everyone who made this stint possible, especially...
Sports
fbtw
Tier One partners with Predator Gaming, Rivalry for all-Filipino Dota 2 team

Tier One partners with Predator Gaming, Rivalry for all-Filipino Dota 2 team

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
Esports and gaming organization Tier One Entertainment unveiled its new professional esports team for Dota 2 — Blacklist...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol Dota 2, MLBB squads march on as Tekken 7 bet bows out&nbsp;

Sibol Dota 2, MLBB squads march on as Tekken 7 bet bows out 

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
It was a rollercoaster weekend for fans of the country's national esports team Sibol as it competed in three events at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with