Streaking CEU edges OC to remain unscathed in UCBL cagest

Games Monday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – UB vs Diliman

1:45 p.m. – CEU vs GMC

3:30 p.m. – Olivarez vs PCU-D

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University extended its winning streak to eight games while Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas exacted sweet revenge in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Averaging a whopping 41-point winning margin in their first seven games, the Scorpions needed a huge fourth quarter onslaught to beat the Olivarez College Sea Lions, 66-55, and stay on course to sweeping the double-round elims.

Protecting a slim 46-39 lead, Jerome Santos and Lenard Santiago opened the payoff period with back-to-back triples which proved to be the push the Scorpions needed to finally pull way for good and firm up their hold of the solo lead.

Santiago topscored with 20 points spiked by four triples as the Scorpions handed the Sea Lions their fourth defeat in 9 games in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

In other games, the PCU Dolphins got back at the University of Batangas Brahmans, 86-68, to boost their drive for a possible berth in the stepladder semis, while Guang Ming College-Tagaytay ended a six-game slide by repeating over Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas, 66-58.

After a slow start, GMC roared in the second quarter where it outscored the Pirates of Batangas, 19-10, on the way to taking a 37-34 halftime lead which it gallantly protected to notch their second win in 9 games.

Ram Mesqueriola and Tita Ngufor Toscannie scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, in leading the Dolphins to their 5th straight win and 6th overall in 9 starts while the Brahmans slipped to 4-4.

GMC, which beat LPU-B, 77-68, in the opener, drew inspired games from Joshua De Puyart who tallied 14 points and seven rebounds while Patrick Cudiamat added 11.