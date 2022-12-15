^

Sports

Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 4:30pm
Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener
Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam

VIGAN, Ilocos Sur — Tokyo Olympics boxing silver winners Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will usher in the Philippine Sports Commission’s Batang Pinoy National Championships unfurling Friday at the Quirino Stadium here.

Joining Petecio and Paalam in the inaugurals were Olympian judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and Southeast Asian Games swimming gold medalists Chloe Isleta and Mary Allin Aldeguer.

“The Batang Pinoy program has already produced numerous champions in various sports since it started in 1999. I am sure that the stories of our bemedaled athletes will inspire our young athletes who will be competing in Ilocos Sur, to reach the height they have achieved,” said PSC chair Noli Eala, who will also grace the opener.

Joining them are host Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

Eala said the event, which will be participated in by around 6,000 in and out-of-school youth athletes from 140 local government units, is being done to heed the call of President Bongbong Marcos to boost the country’s grassroots development program.

A total of nine sports will be played face-to-face like archery, athletics, badminton, chess, cycling, table tennis, swimming, weightlifting, and obstacle course racing as demo sport.

Eight others — arnis, dancesport, judo, karate, muay, pencak silat, taekwondo and wushu — will be virtually held online and will be streamed via the PSC Facebook and YouTube platforms.

This year’s edition will also be held in partnership with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the Department of Interior and Local Government Unit (DILG) and the Department of Education (DepED), co-presented by MILO Philippines, Pocari Sweat Otsuka Solar Philippines, Universal Robina Corporation, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Globe Telecom and Beautéderm.

BOXING

CARLO PAALAM

NESTHY PETECIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

PSL seeks collab with PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Pilipinas Super League president Rocky Chan has reached out to the PBA for a possible collaboration and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the door is open. Chan, PSL head of basketball operations Leo Isaac, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
As the Maroons were staging a comeback from 15 points down in the fourth salvo, Maroons big man Henry Galinato missed a wide...
Sports
fbtw
Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

5 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter of reigning NBA champion Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
For Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon to be worthy of gaining Grandmaster status, he needs to beat most of the GMs...
Sports
fbtw
The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
One can only imagine what is inside the mind of Lionel Messi as his own personal redemption tour is in its apex.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023

7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7s Football Tournament returned with a vengeance this 2022 with...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results

Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines is praying for the best results with regards to Zavier Lucero's left knee...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, Go trail Korean by 3 after 73s in Malaysian Amateur Open

Malixi, Go trail Korean by 3 after 73s in Malaysian Amateur Open

2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi and Lois Kaye Go hardly recovered from backside struggles and matched one-over 73s in soft conditions as they...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup run temporarily masks Argentina's inflation misery

World Cup run temporarily masks Argentina's inflation misery

4 hours ago
Argentina's economy may be sinking but the entire country is buoyant, basking in the elation of its football team led by iconic...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame cites 'team effort' as key to Ateneo&rsquo;s Game 2 win vs UP

Kouame cites 'team effort' as key to Ateneo’s Game 2 win vs UP

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Ateneo’s Ange Kouame did the heavy lifting in Game Two of the UAAP Season 85 finals as he finished with a double-double...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with