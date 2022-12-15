^

Sports

7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 4:17pm
7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023
7s Philippines founder Anton del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7s Football Tournament returned with a vengeance this 2022 with their regular tournament and the 2nd Kampeon Cup — the national version of the former — to great success.

But to 7s Philippines founder Anton del Rosario, “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Next year — 2023 — sees a full calendar of events.

The main 7s Football Tournament that is held at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig as well as in other regions of the country will kick off in February.

The Asia 7s — the first international tournament for seven-a-side football — will be held in March with at least four other countries participating and flying to Manila to compete.

That will be followed by the national Kampeon Cup, which will involve a women’s tournament for the first time. 

Cebu is the defending back-to-back champion for the men’s division.

And lastly, there’s the One Million-Dollar Take All Tournament where the Philippines will send a representative to this tournament that will be held in North Carolina in the United States.

“If 3x3 basketball has taken off, so has seven-a-side football that is played in smaller places but is at a faster pace,” said del Rosario, who himself played futsal alongside his national team 11-a-side football duties. 

“What I like about next year’s developments is how we, the Philippines, are at the center of all these events. We are a major part. And this helps the growth of football in the country.”

More details will be announced in the next few days regarding all the tournaments for 2023.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dragons edge Beermen; Kings decision Hotshots

Dragons edge Beermen; Kings decision Hotshots

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Bay Area took the hardest blows San Miguel Beer threw and came out victorious, 103-102, to grab the running start in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw

PSL seeks collab with PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Pilipinas Super League president Rocky Chan has reached out to the PBA for a possible collaboration and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the door is open. Chan, PSL head of basketball operations Leo Isaac, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
As the Maroons were staging a comeback from 15 points down in the fourth salvo, Maroons big man Henry Galinato missed a wide...
Sports
fbtw
Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

4 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter of reigning NBA champion Golden...
Sports
fbtw
The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
One can only imagine what is inside the mind of Lionel Messi as his own personal redemption tour is in its apex.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener

Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener

By Joey Villar | 9 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics boxing silver winners Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will usher in the Philippine Sports Commission’s...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

By Joey Villar | 44 minutes ago
For Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon to be worthy of gaining Grandmaster status, he needs to beat most of the GMs...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results

Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines is praying for the best results with regards to Zavier Lucero's left knee...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, Go trail Korean by 3 after 73s in Malaysian Amateur Open

Malixi, Go trail Korean by 3 after 73s in Malaysian Amateur Open

1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi and Lois Kaye Go hardly recovered from backside struggles and matched one-over 73s in soft conditions as they...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup run temporarily masks Argentina's inflation misery

World Cup run temporarily masks Argentina's inflation misery

2 hours ago
Argentina's economy may be sinking but the entire country is buoyant, basking in the elation of its football team led by iconic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with