^

Sports

Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 3:39pm
Maroons hope for best as Lucero awaits knee test results
Zavier Lucero
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion University of the Philippines is praying for the best results with regards to Zavier Lucero's left knee injury as the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals heads to a winner-take-all Game Three next Monday.

The versatile forward already underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test Thursday morning, UP Fighting Maroons program director Bo Perasol told The STAR.

"We're still waiting for the advice of our medical team," said Perasol as UP absorbed a double whammy in a 65-55 loss against Ateneo in Game Three.

Lucero, in a non-contact incident, went down hard on his own early in the 8:31 mark of the fourth quarter with UP staring a 44-59 deficit.

The Filipino-American standout grimaced in pain holding on to his left knee and had to be carried out of the court.

As mentioned by UP courtside reporter Carla Elizaga on the TV broadcast, Lucero said he heard a "crack" after his scary fall that silenced the usually wild Diliman crowd.

"Hopefully, hindi naman sana ka-grabe. We'll know by today or the next day," added UP coach Goldwin Monteverde.

The 6-foot-6 Lucero finished with six points, 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes of action.

He served as the hero in Game One with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists as well as the two crucial blocks on Chris Koon and Ange Kouame that willed UP to a big 72-66 win in Game One.

UP, at press time, awaits Lucero's official diagnosis as it braces for an all-out war in Game Three at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Monday in a tough title defense.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

FIGHTING MAROONS

UAAP

UAAP FINALS

UP

UP MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dragons edge Beermen; Kings decision Hotshots

Dragons edge Beermen; Kings decision Hotshots

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Bay Area took the hardest blows San Miguel Beer threw and came out victorious, 103-102, to grab the running start in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw

PSL seeks collab with PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Pilipinas Super League president Rocky Chan has reached out to the PBA for a possible collaboration and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the door is open. Chan, PSL head of basketball operations Leo Isaac, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
As the Maroons were staging a comeback from 15 points down in the fourth salvo, Maroons big man Henry Galinato missed a wide...
Sports
fbtw
Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

4 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter of reigning NBA champion Golden...
Sports
fbtw
The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
One can only imagine what is inside the mind of Lionel Messi as his own personal redemption tour is in its apex.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener

Olympic medalists Petecio, Paalam to grace 'Batang Pinoy' opener

By Joey Villar | 8 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics boxing silver winners Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will usher in the Philippine Sports Commission’s...
Sports
fbtw
7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023

7s Football looking to take the big leap for 2023

By Rick Olivares | 21 minutes ago
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7s Football Tournament returned with a vengeance this 2022 with...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

Quizon boosts Grandmaster bid with upset win over Swedish GM

By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
For Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon to be worthy of gaining Grandmaster status, he needs to beat most of the GMs...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, Go trail Korean by 3 after 73s in Malaysian Amateur Open

Malixi, Go trail Korean by 3 after 73s in Malaysian Amateur Open

1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi and Lois Kaye Go hardly recovered from backside struggles and matched one-over 73s in soft conditions as they...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup run temporarily masks Argentina's inflation misery

World Cup run temporarily masks Argentina's inflation misery

2 hours ago
Argentina's economy may be sinking but the entire country is buoyant, basking in the elation of its football team led by iconic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with