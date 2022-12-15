^

Southwoods' Chairman’s Charity Cup tees off

December 15, 2022 | 11:31am
Southwoods' Chairmanâ€™s Charity Cup tees off

MANILA, Philippines – Four hundred players make up the full-packed field slugging it out for top honors in the Chairman’s Charity Cup beginning Friday, all geared up for a two-day battle of shotmaking and wits in a competitive but fun atmosphere at the Legends and Masters courses of the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.

The cast includes those coming off a triumphant campaign in the Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio recently, headed by Jun Plana, whose Manila Southwoods’ seniors squad retained its crown in the Fil Championship division. Plana is also the defending men’s overall gross champion in the Chairman’s Charity Cup, back as the host club’s premier Members and Sponsors tournament after the pandemic.

Other titles up for grabs in the event, supported by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company, Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air, Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Co., are the seniors and ladies overall gross, Division I, II, III and IV in men’s and seniors, and Division I, II and III in the ladies side, and the Sponsors/Guests.

The Individual Net Stableford Points scoring system will be used for Members while the System 36 format will be applied in the Sponsors division.

The shotgun start fires off at 7:30 a.m. at the Legends and at 8 a.m. at the Masters on both days while the face-to-face awards rites and raffle program will be held at the Southwoods Veranda over a gala luncheon on Saturday.

A Mitsubishi Strada and an Xpander are also staked as hole-in-one prizes with Gran Sportivo also putting up a golf cart, Newport World Resorts offering villa accommodation with food & beverages for 10 pax for aces and Srixon offering a Cobra LTDx Iron Set.

A four-night Southeast Asia cruise for two, including of round-trip Manila-Singapore-Manila tickets, courtesy of the Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel, will also be up for grabs for hole-in-one feats in the tournament backed by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company, Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air, Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Co.

The Xpander MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Royal Caribbean’s Southeast Asia cruise and Newport World Resorts’ villa accommodation will be raffled off if no one makes a hole-in-one in the event supported by Gold sponsor Abomar Equipment Sales Corp. and Silver backers are Hydrotech Irrigation & General Services, Le Chef, Inc., MRT Development Corp. and Suzuki Clubfitter.

Making up the Bronze sponsors list are BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management Corp., Escala Tagaytay Hotel, Federal Management & Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, GG&A Clubshares, G&W Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialists, Inc., Manila Southwoods Manor, Srixon, Puma, Cobra;

Mr. Freeze Tube Ice, Inc., Poblador Bautista & Reyes Law Offices, RFM Corp., Smart Probe, Sojitz FUSO Phils. Corp., Stelsen Integrated Systems, Inc., The Manor & Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Timecargo Logistics Corp., Tri-Frame, Inc. and Warbird Security & Investigation Agency, Inc.

GOLF
