Adamson's Lastimosa says UAAP fate to be known next week

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson University will be holding its breath for the future of Jerom Lastimosa in the team as the star guard said it is still up in the air whether or not he will be playing out his final year in the UAAP.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Lastimosa said that he will be revealing his decision by next week.

"For now, wala pa talaga siguro [decision]. But siguro next week na ako maglalabas ng decision ko. Kung aalis na ba talaga ako sa UAAP," said Lastimosa on Wednesday.

Lastimosa normed 15 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a steal in UAAP Season 85, where he led the Adamson Soaring Falcons back to the Final Four.

As for what his other options are, Lastimosa admitted that there have been feelers among pro clubs.

Reports have cited Korea club Jeonju KCC Egis as expressing interest in the guard.

Meanwhile, newly crowned Rookie of the Year Kevin Quiambao affirmed his commitment to stay in La Salle.

"Babalik ako for Season 86. Nakausap ko na naman lahat ng La Salle. Ayun nga, 'yung goal namin na mag-champion next season, kailangan ko dalhin sa Taft, ibalik 'yung crown sa Taft,” said Quiambao.

He is the first Rookie of the Year from the Green Archers since Aljun Melecio in UAAP Season 79.