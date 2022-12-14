^

Putting key to Malixi's Malaysian Am golf bid

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 3:31pm
Putting key to Malixi's Malaysian Am golf bid
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi has put premium on putting which she believes will be crucial to her title drive in the 118th Malaysian Amateur Open, which gets under way Thursday at the Palm Resort Golf and Country Club’s Cempaka course in Johor Bahru.

She found the layout’s surface a bit tougher in wet conditions but most greens are receptive during Wednesday's official practice round, giving her some kind of a confidence-boost with her driving and iron game clicking majority of her campaign this year.

“I like the course layout, not easy with the wet and dewy conditions but knowing where to place and execute your tee shots and irons leave a great chance for an easier target angle to the pin and putt,” said the rising ICTSI-backed star, who launches her drive on No. 10 at 7:50 a.m. against local bets Kaathiyayani Gunasegar and Pang Hee Jie and Indonesia’s Natalia Yoko.

“I just have to open doors for birdies to go low tomorrow,” she added.

Two other Filipinas are also in the fold, including Lois Kaye Go, who tees off after Malixi’s group with Korean Kim Ye Rim and Malaysia’s Wang Xin Yao and Chong Shin Ling, while Mafy Singson, whose campaign is also backed by the world's leading port operator, drew an 8:40 a.m. start, also on No. 10, with Canada’s Lucy Lin, Mirabel Ting from Sarawak and Wong Xian Xuan from W. Persekutuan.

Malixi has had title cracks in the Thailand Amateur Open last October and the Women’s Asia-Pacific Championship and the ICTSI Villamor Match Play, both last month, but shaky putting stymied her bid to add more crowns to her growing trophy collection.

She, however, has had more success than setbacks, racking up six victories, including two on the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Tour while winning all her three stints on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

The 15-year-old Malixi, who has added 5-10 yards to her distance off the mound, also won the Thai Junior World Championship.

Tipped to lead the charge are Koreans Hyo Jin Yang, Hyo Bong Lee and Singapore’s Aloysa Atienza, Inez Ng and Chen Xing Tong.

Meanwhile, Elee Bisera and Shinichi Suzuki vie in the men’s side of the World Amateur Golf Ranking event with the former clashing with Korean Minchul Kim, Indonesia’s Aldwin Kendarwan and Selangor’s Zia Bin Abdul Rashid at 8:30 a.m. on No. 1.

Suzuki, on the other hand, kicks off his bid at 9 a.m. with Sabah’s Zaeem Jafri, Poon Jia Hao of W. Persekutuan and Hazeem Yusoff from Kelantan DN, also on the first hole.

