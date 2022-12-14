^

Go eyes top finish in Aramco Invitational golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 3:24pm
Go eyes top finish in Aramco Invitational golf tourney
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines – Lloyd Go hopes to ride on his strong finish last week as he resumes his drive for an Asian Development Tour breakthrough in the Aramco Invitational, which gets under way Thursday at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

Go hit three birdies in the last four holes to close out with a 67 and finish tied for eighth in last week’s Saudi Open won by Indonesian Naraajie Ramadhan Putra in big fashion at the Riyadh Golf Club.

He launches his drive at the backside of the par-72 layout with Shahriffuddin Ariffin of Malaysia and Thai Sarun Sirithon at 7:10 a.m.

The Cebuano has had two cracks at an ADT title in a remarkable campaign this year but fell short twice, losing the BRG Open crown to Chinese Chen Guxin in sudden death last September.

He also tied for second in BNI Ciputra and posted six other Top 9 finishes to put him at No. 6 in the current ADT Order of Merit rankings. The top 10 after the Taifong Open on December 22-25 in Chinese Taipei will earn cards for next year’s Asian Tour.

Ramadhan Putra, meanwhile, banners the cast in the $125,000 54-hole tournament that also features Guxin, Swede Oscar Zetterwall, Shinichi Mizuno of Japan, Ervin Chang of Malaysia and England’s Joshua Grenville-Wood.

