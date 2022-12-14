^

Julian Erosa-Alex Caceres looms as most exciting bout of UFC 2022 finale

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 10:57am
Julian Erosa (right)
MANILA, Philippines — After a year of incredible pay-per-view fights filled with stunning upsets and literal clashes of titans, the final UFC event of 2022: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland is stacked with firefights.

The last UFC offering for the year before it goes on a long holiday season break will be televised at 8 a.m. Sunday, December 18, on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGO TV streaming application.

And what could be in the running this early for Fight of the Night is a featherweight bout between Alex Caceres (19-13-0) and Julian Erosa (28-10-0) in the main card.

Both fighters throw a high volume of strikes (each averages at least six in a minute) for knockout if not submissions.

“Me and him (Caceres) getting in there will have a lot of fireworks,” predicted Erosa in an interview with this writer. 

Erosa himself is on a tear winning six of seven matches, including a three-match win streak.

However, for a while, it seemed that the 33-year old Washington State native would be a UFC flop.

He was cut twice after spectacular losses. But each time, he found his way back. And perhaps, this third is the proverbial charm.

“It is the comeback story of UFC comeback stories,” beamed Erosa in relating his journey. “It is hard to get into the UFC and it is even harder to stay in the UFC. To get signed twice after getting cut is impossible. I don’t know anyone who has experienced that. This is my third stint with the UFC.”

“When I first got signed by the UFC, I felt that there was this obligation to be spectacular and get finishes. But it was detrimental. I was trying to knock people out but in the process, I was reckless and when that happens, you lose and you could get cut. I was. Twice.”

After beating AJ Bryant with a bulldog choke during CageSport 60 in February 2020, Erosa was signed back. Since then, he is 5-1 in the UFC with a chance to end the year on a good note.

Although installed as a favorite to beat Caceres, who himself is coming off a loss, Erosa isn’t taking the former lightly. 

“Caceres has been there since the Ultimate Fighter and he has shown to be resilient as well as an exciting fighter to watch. This will be a great fight because of what we bring to the table as veterans.”

Erosa’s style can be characterized as “high risk, high reward.”

“I take more damage than I should but I like getting into a firefight. It is one of my more dangerous aspects, but I am willing to risk it to get a win.”

And come Sunday, Julian Erosa will go for it.

“It’s all about making good on opportunities that come your way. And a win would make for a nice Christmas gift for myself and my family.”

