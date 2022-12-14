^

Quiambao shifts focus to UAAP Season 86 after missing La Salle's final games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 10:52am
Kevin Quiambao
MANILA, Philippines — UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year frontrunner Kevin Quiambao saw an unfortunate end to his first year in the league after illness barred him from playing in the last two games of the La Salle Green Archers.

Both must-win contests, Quiambao was forced to watch from the sidelines as his teammates fell short of making the Final Four despite being one of the favorites to make it in the beginning of the season.

In an incident that compounded the woes of La Salle, whicht hardly saw a full-strength lineup all year due to injuries, illness and suspensions, Quiambao said that there was much to lament in being unable to play when his team needed him the most.

"Lagi ko ngang sinasabi sa sarili ko na sobrang sayang yung nangyari sa akin," Quiambao admitted during adidas basketball's launch of their latest collection at the Brand Center on Monday.

"Kumbaga, last two games namin, sobrang crucial, and I was so sad na hindi ako nakatulong sa team," he added.

But with everything said and done, Quiambao is eager to move on and shift his focus to where he can control it: getting ready for next season.

Though UAAP Season 86 is months away, the Gilas cager is already looking on ways to improve, while also giving time to his off court duties.

"For now, focused ako for, ayun nga, getting ready for Season 86. And right now, talagang focused [din] muna ako dito sa adidas to strive better as an adidas influencer," said Quiambao, who is also promoting adidas' new collection called "The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01".

"Sobrang thankful ako sa opportunity [na] laging binibigay sa akin ni adidas, and right now, focus [rin] ako sa Season 86," he added.

Quiambao topped all rookies in the Statistical Points race with 56.615 SPs after averaging 11.23 points, 6.54 rebounds, 3.23 assists and 1.08 steals in the eliminations.

