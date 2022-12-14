PBA Player of the Week Tenorio steers Ginebra to semis

MANILA, Philippines — LA Tenorio remains one the league's best closers.

And as if he needed any added validations to the stature, the veteran guard took command and orchestrated Barangay Ginebra's march to the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

Tenorio, 38, put on a pair of clutch performances as the Gin Kings swept the hard-fighting Northport in their best-of-three quarterfinal duel behind averages of 13 points on 53% clip (8/15) from downtown along with 4.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

In return, the seven-time champion and four-time Finals MVP earned the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period December 7-10 entering the semis.

The seasoned floor general saved his best for last in Game Two, draining five big points in the last two minutes as Ginebra fended off Northport's uprising attempt, 99-93.

Ginebra led by as many as 97-85, but needed Tenorio's heroics at crunch time after Northport roared to within 93-97.

His freebies in the last 20 seconds virtually iced it for the Gin Kings as he finished with 14 points, three assists, a rebound, and a steal.

The league’s "Ironman" previously had 12 points, two boards and five assists in Ginebra's 118-110 win in Game One.

Tenorio and the Gin Kings face off next against long-time rival Magnolia Hotshots in a best-of-five semis starting Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The other Final Four bracket features defending champion San Miguel and powerhouse guest team Bay Area Dragons.