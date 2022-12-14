^

Hoops stars return to basics in adidas basketball's 'Chapter 01' collection

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 10:16am
Hoops stars return to basics in adidas basketball's 'Chapter 01' collection
Tyler Tio wearing the "The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01"
MANILA, Philippines — It's all about hoops and nothing else in adidas basketball's first collection for 2023.

Called "The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01", the sports brand urges ballers to tune out the noise in its latest apparel collection featuring premium sweats, track pants, sleveless shirts, shorts and more.

With the ethos of "Remember the Why", the collection goes back to basics with its muted palette and calls to focus on the game itself even with all the distractions in an athlete's life.

"We're resetting the category itself. adidas basketball is no longer the adidas basketball that you know. This is the start of what you will be seeing for the rest of the year next year of how we are representing the adidas basketball to our consumers," said Jen Dacasin, adidas senior brand activation manager, in the collection's launch on Monday.

The collection was also introduced through a film entitled "Chapter 01: 'Remember the Why'". The film was produced by creative agency Johannes Leonardo and brought to life by ILLIMITÉWORLD.

The film features an unknown basketball player as he maneuvers the distractions of success before finally finding serenity on a deserted court where he finds nothing but himself, the ball and a hoop.

Its messaging urges players to focus on what's important in their career — the game itself, rather than all the hustle and bustle that comes with being a high profile athlete.

"It is all about the exploration of bold simplicity and intentional design," said adidas basketball category manager Jobs Chan.

"This collection is meticulously designed to consider effortless form and function while delivering on-style versatility on and off the court," she added.

The "Remember the Why" messaging resonated with some of the adidas athletes who were present at the launch, like La Salle's Mike and Ben Phillips.

Mike and Ben Phillips in the "The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01"
adidas

"I really love the part, especially lalo yung taking away all the distractions. Going [back] to your fundamentals, your ground work. So, remembering the why, remembering your roots, where you came from, so that can really bring you back," said Mike.

"Walang distractions, walang flashy just back to the roots. Simple lang, basketball," added Ben.

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01 is available in Halo Green, Metal Grey and Cloud White and is already available for purchase on the adidas App, and online retailing from Php1,700 to Php5,200.

