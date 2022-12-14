^

Clarin, Cacho relish having bigger role in NU's 7th UAAP crown

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 9:33am
Mikka Cacho (center) and Camille Clarin (right) with NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan
MANILA, Philippines — It wasn't Camille Clarin and Mikka Cacho's first rodeo when they help win NU's seventh straight championship in the UAAP women's basketball tournament on Sunday, after beating La Salle in two games.

But something had made it all the more sweeter for the two NU veterans, who stepped up into a bigger role this time with the likes of former teammates Jack Animam, Monique del Carmen, and Kaye Pingol all having graduated.

Now growing into their own leadership roles in the team, Clarin and Cacho both felt that they had worked harder for this chip more than the others.

"It's different, like, in 2019, we're not worried going into the championship," Clarin admitted after the game.

"[In] 2019, we're worried about, what are we gonna do after the game, where are we gonna party? Because you had so many people to rely on. As much as it sounds hoggy, it's not. We had so many seniors who were so talented. So many people who just lift the team up and for us to be in that spot [now], wow, you guys had so much pressure and we didn't realize it. So, it feels so much better that we're in that position, we're able to perform," she added.

Cacho echoed the same sentiment as she finished her five-season career with NU as a five-time UAAP champion. After nursing an injury that almost made her unavailable to play through her last year, Cacho said that this particular crown is a highlight in her career.

"One of the sweetest championships sa akin ito. Kasi nga, nag-uusap talaga kamign tatlo nila Angel [Surada and Camille] kahapon sa room ko na, 'Oo nga no, teh, dati pag championship, talagang okay na yan, andiyan naman sila Ate Jack, andiyan naman sila Ate Monique so kapag pinasok tayo, tira nalang tayo," Cacho quipped.

"Pero nung nasa room kami nun, naramdaman ko silang dalawa na nagcoconnect connect yung pressure namin sa isa't isa na kailangan i-lead natin itong team na ito. Kailangan satin mag-umpisa yung energy kung paano magdepensa, kung paano makikipagcommunicate sa team... Nakakaproud lang din lalo na etong si Angel and CC, yung duo nila from Gilas, nadala nila yung improvement dito sa NU and tuloy tuloy yan for sure," she continued.

The NU Lady Bulldogs are now tied for the most consecutive championships in UAAP basketball. They matched the UE Red Warriors' reign from 1965 to 1971.

Of note, however, that the Red Warriors shared the championship with the UST Growling Tigers in 1969.

