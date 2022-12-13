PCAP mulls holding 2 over-the-board events to open 2023 season

MANILA, Philippines – Buoyed by the success of the over-the-board opening of the recently concluded Open Conference at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City, the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is looking either at a similar event to open the 2023 season or to have two simultaneous events — one in the north and one in the south.

This was revealed by PCAP chairman Michael Chua in an interview with this writer.

The three-day Open Conference opening saw the league meet each other and engage in chess clinics and actual competition since PCAP’s inception in 2021.

The live chess event also drew the interest of passers-by and other chess aficionados.

“Using the partnership with Ortigas Land Estancia as a springboard for OTB events in the coming years in Luzon, PCAP will work on similar partnerships down south as a center for OTB events in that region,” said Chua. “We are also looking at the possibility of alternate openings in the north and south or even same and real time dual openings in both areas.”

The league chairman also added that there will be more workshops and youth programs in the league’s pipeline.

“The goal for PCAP is to also help build a robust chess community.”

The PCAP leadership is also looking into tinkering with the three-conference format to possibly trim it down to two main conferences with other competitions and events in between. The league will meet soon to discuss and ratify what changes will occur for the upcoming third season of the country’s only professional chess league.