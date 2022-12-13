^

Sports

Arcilla eyes 3rd straight tennis title in Naga Open

Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 10:27am
Arcilla eyes 3rd straight tennis title in Naga Open
Johnny Arcilla
Sourced photo

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off back-to-back victories in Cainta, Rizal and Apalit, Pampanga, Johnny Arcilla shifts his focus to Cebu as he tries to cap another prolific season in the Naga Open National Tennis Championships unfolding Friday at the City of Naga tennis courts.

Arcilla has dominated not only the last two Open singles of the annual circuit under the PPS-PEPP banner, but also the Puerto Princesa Open last October and the Pintaflores Festival Open in San Carlos, Negros Occidental last month, making the 42-year-old ace still the player to beat in the upcoming Group A tournament serving as part of the Dagitab Festival celebrations.

But a mix of young and seasoned campaigners go all-out to foil his bid, including second seed Jose Maria Pague, Vicente Anasta, Eric Jed Olivarez, Norman Enriquez, Maclean Barraquias, Stephen Guia and Charles Kinaadman, whom Arcilla beat in the Brookside and Zentro Open the past two weeks.

But Kinaadman, who upended Arcilla in the semis and went on to capture the Gov. Jubahib Cup Open in Davao del Norte last September, hopes to draw inspiration from his fellow Cebuanos with an eye on getting back at the veteran Davis Cupper and fuel his own title bid.

If the chart goes according to form, Arcilla and the fifth-ranked Kinaadman may meet again in the Final Four of the event put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro on top of the country-wide junior circuit.

Jeremiah Tomacruz, John Altiche, Christian Lopez, Nilo Ledama, Bryan Saarenas, Kristian Tesorio, Elvin Geluz, Jelic Amazona, Jan Seno and Israel Abarquez, Jr. are also vying in the tournament supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating)

Meanwhile, 20 bidders slug it out for four berths in tomorrow’s (Thursday) qualifiers with the likes of Noel Salupado, Hakim Boloto, Pablo Gonzaga, Joseph Singson, Chat Conta, Hans Cabellon, Gio Manito and Vince Serna tipped to clash for spots into the 32-player main draw of the annual event presented by Dunlop.

Also on tap are the Legends 35 and 45 men’s singles, the Legends men’s doubles 40s and 50s and the Classified men’s doubles, according to event organizer Bobby Mangunay, For details, call 09154046464.

Meanwhile, Arcilla switches partners as he links up with Anasta in pursuit of another doubles diadem with Zentro Open teammate Nilo Ledama now with Pague with Kinaadman and Olivarez forging a strong partnership.

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Fran Yu has ended his collegiate career in Letran Knights uniform the worst way possible — via suspension.
Sports
fbtw
Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir

Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno will try to add another conquest to her growing list of triumphs and prove she’s the worthy successor...
Sports
fbtw
NBA superstars to descend on Philippines as Team USA plays in FIBA World Cup

NBA superstars to descend on Philippines as Team USA plays in FIBA World Cup

19 hours ago
For Filipino basketball fans, this means a once-in-a-lifetime chance to physically witness some of the best basketball players...
Sports
fbtw

Kim inspired by Padilla

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Korean referee Jang Sung Kim probably saw the recent comical video where Carlos (Sonny) Padilla claimed he “saved” Manny Pacquiao from losing by knockout to Nedal Hussein in Antipolo 22 years ago.
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija blows out Zamboanga to cop MPBL national crown

Nueva Ecija blows out Zamboanga to cop MPBL national crown

1 hour ago
Nueva Ecija showed its maturity and poise in trouncing Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, 69-56, and clinching the OKbet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCAP mulls holding 2 over-the-board events to open 2023 season

PCAP mulls holding 2 over-the-board events to open 2023 season

By Rick Olivares | 6 minutes ago
“The goal for PCAP is to also help build a robust chess community.”
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Racing, Toyota participate in Thailand's 25-hour endurance race

Rookie Racing, Toyota participate in Thailand's 25-hour endurance race

By Anthony Suntay | 38 minutes ago
Rookie Racing and Toyota announced their competition in the Idemitsu 1500 Super Endurance 2022 (Thailand 25H Endurance Race)...
Sports
fbtw
Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction

Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction

45 minutes ago
From Super Mario to Final Fantasy, Japan has long been synonymous with gaming, but some experts and parents fear a growing...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla eyes 3rd straight tennis title in Naga Open

Arcilla eyes 3rd straight tennis title in Naga Open

52 minutes ago
Coming off back-to-back victories in Cainta, Rizal and Apalit, Pampanga, Johnny Arcilla shifts his focus to Cebu as he tries...
Sports
fbtw
Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup, says Ibrahimovic

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup, says Ibrahimovic

57 minutes ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes the stars are aligned for Lionel Messi to finally capture that elusive World Cup trophy, the AC...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with