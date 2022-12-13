^

Sports

Nueva Ecija blows out Zamboanga to cop MPBL national crown

Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 10:14am
Nueva Ecija blows out Zamboanga to cop MPBL national crown
Byron Vilarias delivers in the finals for Nueva Ecija.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija showed its maturity and poise in trouncing Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, 69-56, and clinching the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme national title at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Recovering their bearing from a 65-75 beating in Game Three, the Rice Vanguards struck hard in the second quarter to pull away to stay and cut short the best-of-five series, 3-1.

Held to a 15-15 count after the first 10 minutes, Nueva Ecija greeted the second quarter with 14 straight points, the first 8 by Byron Villarias, then dropped another 10-point salvo to zoom ahead to the biggest spread of the series, 39-19.

Villarias wound up with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals to earn best player honors and get the citation as Finals MVP.

Other players who shone for Nueva Ecija Coach were Michael Juico, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds, Michael Mabulac, who ended up with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Jonathan Uyloan, who contributed nine points, all from triples.

A teary-eyed Cabiltes, who won his fifth straight title in different leagues, said he just did what Nueva Ecija team owner Bong Cuevas asked him to do: Bring the championship to Nueva Ecija.

Cuevas, Palayan City Mayor Rianne Cuevas and other Nueva Ecija bigwigs flew over to Zamboanga to show their support to the Rice Vanguards, who swept the elimination round en route to the North division title and eventually the national title.

Nueva Ecija took the first two games at home, 81-75, and 75-74.

MPBL All-Star and season MVP Jayvee Marcelino tried to inject life back to Zamboanga, but the most the Zamboanguenos, the South division champions, could do was cut the lead a bit at 40-24.

Marcelino tallied 17 points, but no other Zamboanga player could contribute doubles figures with Jhaymo Eguilos, Ralph Tansingco and Cyrus Tabi chipping in seven each.

The Rice Vanguards were able to break away by controlling the boards, 59-40, negating their poor free throw shooting, which saw them make only 7 of 23 attempts for 30.4%.

In contrast to their Game Three triple shooting, when they only made 1 of 19 tries, the Rice Vanguards drilled in six treys, including two by Villarias and one by Taganas, who snared 10 rebounds.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes handed the P14-million trophy to Cuevas during the awarding ceremony held after the game.

MPBL Operations Head Emmer Oreta, League Executive Joe Ramos and Head of Security Rudy Distrito joined Duremdes in giving the Finals MVP trophy to Villarias, Coach of the Year trophy to Cabiltes and the 22 championship rings to the members of the victorious Rice Vanguards.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Fran Yu has ended his collegiate career in Letran Knights uniform the worst way possible — via suspension.
Sports
fbtw
Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir

Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno will try to add another conquest to her growing list of triumphs and prove she’s the worthy successor...
Sports
fbtw
NBA superstars to descend on Philippines as Team USA plays in FIBA World Cup

NBA superstars to descend on Philippines as Team USA plays in FIBA World Cup

19 hours ago
For Filipino basketball fans, this means a once-in-a-lifetime chance to physically witness some of the best basketball players...
Sports
fbtw

Kim inspired by Padilla

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Korean referee Jang Sung Kim probably saw the recent comical video where Carlos (Sonny) Padilla claimed he “saved” Manny Pacquiao from losing by knockout to Nedal Hussein in Antipolo 22 years ago.
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija blows out Zamboanga to cop MPBL national crown

Nueva Ecija blows out Zamboanga to cop MPBL national crown

1 hour ago
Nueva Ecija showed its maturity and poise in trouncing Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, 69-56, and clinching the OKbet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCAP mulls holding 2 over-the-board events to open 2023 season

PCAP mulls holding 2 over-the-board events to open 2023 season

By Rick Olivares | 6 minutes ago
“The goal for PCAP is to also help build a robust chess community.”
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Racing, Toyota participate in Thailand's 25-hour endurance race

Rookie Racing, Toyota participate in Thailand's 25-hour endurance race

By Anthony Suntay | 38 minutes ago
Rookie Racing and Toyota announced their competition in the Idemitsu 1500 Super Endurance 2022 (Thailand 25H Endurance Race)...
Sports
fbtw
Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction

Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction

45 minutes ago
From Super Mario to Final Fantasy, Japan has long been synonymous with gaming, but some experts and parents fear a growing...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla eyes 3rd straight tennis title in Naga Open

Arcilla eyes 3rd straight tennis title in Naga Open

52 minutes ago
Coming off back-to-back victories in Cainta, Rizal and Apalit, Pampanga, Johnny Arcilla shifts his focus to Cebu as he tries...
Sports
fbtw
Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup, says Ibrahimovic

Stars are aligned for Messi to lift World Cup, says Ibrahimovic

57 minutes ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes the stars are aligned for Lionel Messi to finally capture that elusive World Cup trophy, the AC...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with