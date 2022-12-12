Justin Brownlee's bid to become Filipino now in Marcos' hands

American-born Barangay Ginebra forward Justin Brownlee holds up a Philippine flag as the Senate approves a bill granting him Philippine citizenship on December 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature is the only thing that Justin Brownlee needs to become a Filipino citizen and qualify to become part of the Philippines’ national basketball team in the FIBA World Cup next year.

This after a unanimous Senate voted on Monday to approve a bill granting Philippine citizenship to the American-born Barangay Ginebra import.

The Senate adopted the version of the bill passed by the House of Representatives, allowing the measure to skip the bicameral conference committee and go straight to Marcos’ table.

“After several years of playing as an import in the PBA, Brownlee has now deemed the Philippines as his second home and has demonstrated a strong desire to contribute to the country as a future player of our Gilas Pilipinas squad,” Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara said.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said it is an “understatement” to say that Brownlee is an outstanding basketball player, adding that he is sure that the athlete will “reinforce” the Gilas Pilipinas team in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Should Marcos approve of the bill, Brownlee will join Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Ateneo Blue Eagle Ange Kouame as naturalized players who are eligible to suit up for the Philippines in the FIBA World Cup and other tournaments.

“With Brownlee as part of Gilas, we will be able to maintain the momentum going into the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February,” said Angara, who is also Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairperson.